Canadian Grassroots Project Giving Grants to Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

"It's been amazing to see the impact of these small grants. So many businesses had us close to tears sharing how the grant would help and bring hope. Their stories are heartwarming and diverse. Balilia, a restaurant in Vancouver who even though they were struggling, started a program to donate meals to health workers in their community. The HomeStart Foundation, a furniture resource bank who furnishes homes for an average of 40 families a month, but had to stop operations due to COVID-19.

We have been especially touched to see businesses supporting other businesses. Almost half of the raised funds came from businesses buying bags, donating or sponsoring grants. This makes us hopeful about the collective impact we could have standing together. Perhaps we could help 10 more small businesses? 100 more? 1000?" – Susie Gay, Co-founder

This Bag was started in a small town in BC and has now reached as far east as Quebec – and evolved to support other causes that make an impact locally and globally: giving clean water, helping the bees, feeding a child and educating a girl – which has raised enough to sponsor education for two girls in Africa, through BC based organization, One Girl Can. Susie & Bryan's daughter has gotten right behind that cause, helping spread awareness and even package orders. "I love school and think every girl should have the right to education" – Sadie, Age 8

The project was born out of a heart to support small businesses that make up the framework of our communities. They closed their doors to help keep everyone safe and well, and This Bag's mission is to now offer the support they need as they reopen or adapt in this ever-changing marketplace.

Nominate a deserving small business @thisbaghelps

More information, or to support with a bag or shirt https://thisbag.ca

Sponsor a grant or donate https://thisbag.ca/sponsor-or-donate/

SOURCE This Bag Helps Ltd.

For further information: Susie Gay, Co-Founder and Creator, (250) 583-5888, [email protected]

Related Links

https://thisbag.ca/

