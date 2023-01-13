Canadian Geographic announces the winners of its Canadian Photos of the Year competition
Jan 13, 2023, 11:26 ET
Atikokan, Ont. photographer Alan Poelman is the 2022 Canadian Photographer of the Year
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic, one of Canada's oldest and best-loved magazines, has announced the winners of its 2022 Canadian Photos of the Year competition, celebrating the best images captured by Canadian photographers last year. Out of a total of more than 6,400 entries, 12 outstanding images were honoured for their originality, technical skill and visual impact.
"Great photography comes down to a combination of location, timing and skill," said Canadian Geographic Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Pope. "Each of the winning images tells a compelling story and is a testament to the talent and passion of our photographic community."
Photos were entered into four categories — "Epic Landscapes," "Wildlife in Action," "City Life" and "Weather, Seasons and Sky" — and judged by Canadian Geographic's editorial and design staff, as well as Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence Scott Forsyth, award-winning wildlife photographer Mark Raycroft, and beloved Weather Network personality Kim MacDonald.
"Epic Landscapes" winner Jeremy Klager captured a long exposure of Prince Edward Island's famous Teacup Rock in August 2022, just weeks before the iconic landmark was destroyed by Hurricane Fiona. "Wildlife in Action" winner Jean-Simon Bégin (who was named 2021's Canadian Photographer of the Year) managed to find a red fox at the end of the rainbow after a rain storm on the east coast of Newfoundland. "City Life" winner David Paul's photo of a Toronto construction worker walking to work during a midwinter storm is a portrait of grit and determination, while Jeff Wizniak won the "Weather, Seasons and Sky" category with a storm chaser's bucket list shot of a tornado on the ground near Blaine Lake, Sask. in July 2022.
The prestigious Canadian Photographer of the Year was awarded to Atikokan, Ont. photographer Alan Poelman, who received the $5,000 grand prize. Poelman's wildlife and landscape photography stood out among the submissions for its depth, quality and range. A portrait of a lynx staring straight at the camera was a particular favourite of the judges — and, as it happens, is one of Poelman's favourite images too. "I was out near a lake I frequented as a kid and I saw him hop across the road," Poelman recalls of the day he took the shot in spring 2022. Poelman had a hunch that the animal would be hiding in the brush by the side of the road. Sure enough, the lynx sat quietly for several minutes while Poelman laid in the dirt, snapping away. "I have never been as excited about a photo as I was for the lynx encounter," he says.
The winning images will be published in Canadian Geographic's March/April issue, available on newsstands starting Feb. 20.
With the support of official photography partner Nikon, Canadian Geographic actively seeks out and nurtures Canadian photographic talent through its Photo Club, a free-to-join, 15,000-member-strong community of amateur and professional photographers. The Club hosts two competitions per year, awarding a total of $20,000 to emerging and established Canadian photographers.
Canadian Photographer of the Year
Alan Poelman, Atikokan, Ont.
Epic Landscapes
Winner - Jeremy Klager, Calgary
Runner-up - Brandon Broderick, Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Honourable Mention - Lisa Bourgeault, Calgary
Wildlife in Action
Winner - Jean-Simon Bégin, Quebec City
Runner-up - Charles Dion, Magog, Que.
Honourable Mention - Norrie Franko, Wellandport, Ont.
City Life
Winner - David Paul, East York, Ont.
Runner-up - Gabor Dosa, Surrey, B.C.
Honourable Mention - Justin Jasmins, Courtice, Ont.
Weather, Seasons and Sky
Winner - Jeff Wizniak, Saskatoon
Runner-up - Adrian Yu, Toronto
Honourable Mention - Adam Coish, Toronto
