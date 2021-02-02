Canadian Frontline Nurses Video Exposé

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 Canadian Frontline Nurses was formed by two courageous Nurses who have decided to take a stand and create a platform for other health care providers to share their stories. The government's response to COVID-19 is based on an overzealous data model, a fundamentally flawed PCR test run through excessive cycles, complicit parties and an unassuming and trusting population. These mandates and emergency measures are causing more harm than they are preventing, and action must be taken now to protect all Canadians from further harm.

On January 23rd Canadian Frontline Nurses brought together health care professionals from across the country for an unprecedented video recording. These professionals are telling their stories that exposes the reality of the incredibly inflammatory and harmful response to the pandemic. They tell stories, of neglect, improper treatment, testing and the lack of care that is the fallout of the extreme measures.

Having worked tirelessly on the front lines they are no longer able to remain silent, and in order to uphold their Oath as Nurses "to do no harm", they are risking everything; their careers, financial security, friendships, their reputations and personal safety to bring this important message to the world.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_JLcfKvI44&feature=youtu.be

Health Care Professionals who appear in the video:

Sarah Choujounian, Registered Practical Nurse, RPN, ON

Kristen Nagle , Registered Nurse, BScN, RN, RHN, ON

, Registered Nurse, BScN, RN, RHN, ON Dr. Patrick Philips , MD

, MD Dr. Stephen Malthouse , Medical doctor at Canadian Integrative Medicine Association, BC

, Medical doctor at Canadian Integrative Medicine Association, BC Sandy Anonymous, Audiologist, BC

Anonymous, ER Nurse, ON

Dr. Annetta, PhD

Lori Williamson , Retired Registered Nurse, RN, ON

To learn more about the Canadian Frontline Nurses, please visit their site at www.canadianfrontlinenures.com.

For further information: Sarah Choujounian, Registered Practical Nurse, RPN, Kristen Nagle, Registered Nurse, BScN, RN, RHN, Email: [email protected]