Canadian Food Inspection Agency launches consultation on bringing food into Canada for personal use

OTTAWA, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is considering changes to how much food individuals can bring into Canada.

The Government of Canada has strict limits and regulations in place for the import of animal and plant products to protect Canada from foreign animal diseases, such as African swine fever (ASF) and Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), as well as invasive species. These limits and restrictions apply to all travellers entering Canada.

Travellers coming into Canada are able to carry food with them for their own personal consumption, provided the food is imported within the specified personal exemption limits and there are no restrictions in place under other federal legislation, such as the Health of Animals and Plant Protection Acts. For example, personal exemptions for meat products are not available for travellers arriving from ASF infected countries.

The changes under consideration set personal limits that better reflect the volume of foods typically moved by travellers for their personal use but pose no food safety risks to other Canadians.

CFIA is seeking input on the proposed new limits. The online consultation is focused on personal exemption limits and does not apply to commercial shipments. It is open until March 4, 2020.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency wants to help ensure that food in Canada is safe without delaying or unnecessarily restricting travellers carrying food for personal use. We want Canadians to participate in this consultation and to tell us what they think of the proposed new limits."

Siddika Mithani

President, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

