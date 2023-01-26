Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey with New Release, "A Song for You"

Through her music, Alex strives to create an emotional discourse that beckons her listeners to contemplate different aspects of life. From grief and loss to love and new beginnings, Alex's music takes listeners on an emotional journey that ultimately helps them feel uplifted.

ABOUT ALEX KRAWCZYK:

With more than 150K Spotify streams of her debut album, Le Olam, a #1 US radio airplay chart single, another Top 10 US radio single, and a nod for the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Alex Krawczyk emerged onto the folk music scene in 2022 with her debut album, Le Olam. When she's not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song.

