CANADIAN FIRST NATION SEEKS TO HAVE ITS SAY AS PART OF UPCOMING SALE OF HECLA QUÉBEC AND THE CASA BERARDI MINE TO OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

PIKOGAN, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Abitibiwinni First Nation (hereinafter "Abitibiwinni") is calling on Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) ("Hecla") and Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE) (ASX: ORE) (OTCQX: ORZCF) ("Orezone") to ensure a smooth and fair transition that respects its Aboriginal rights and aligns future operations with current economic and environmental realities as part of the proposed sale of Hecla's subsidiary "Hecla Quebec" and its Casa Berardi Mine to Orezone.

These concerns were raised by Abitibiwinni in a letter sent to the presidents of both Hecla and Orezone on February 3rd, 2026, concerns which were largely dismissed and ignored by Hecla in its response dated February 16, 2026. Orezone, to this day, has not responded to Abitibiwinni's letter.

"The sale of Hecla Quebec and Casa Berardi marks an important transition in our continued efforts to reconcile the sustainable development of our lands with our stewardship responsibilities," said Chief Chantal Kistabish. "Abitibiwinni's priority is to ensure that the sale, once finalized, leads us to constructive dialogue aimed at ensuring that fairness is restored in terms of our relationship with the mine and its owner and guaranteeing that further development only proceeds responsibly and with appropriate environmental safeguards."

The Casa Berardi mine is located entirely on Abitibiwinni's traditional lands, lands over which it has existing Aboriginal and Treaty rights. The mine is currently subject to an Impacts and Benefits Agreement (IBA) between Abitibiwinni and Hecla, but because of Hecla's refusal to allow the agreement to factor in the sharp rise in gold prices, the very foundation of the partnership between Hecla and the First Nation has been undermined.

In its letter, Abitibiwinni also raised concerns about the impact of mining activities in the region on woodland caribou. Given the species' cultural significance and ongoing decline, Abitibiwinni is moving to establish a network of protected areas in the region surrounding the Casa Berardi mine to protect the Detour-Kesagami caribou herd. Abitibiwinni expects both compagnies to support this initiative and insists that no further exploration or the possible expansion of the project can occur without its free and informed consent.

Abitibiwinni is therefore asking that Hecla and Orezone engage promptly in good-faith discussions to work toward a respectful and constructive path forward.

