Canadian Fiber Optics Builds Fastest Residential Internet Network in Canada

"Reliable connectivity plays a critical role in the modern economy and for economic recovery and growth in Alberta," Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish said, on hearing of the launch. "This project from Canadian Fiber Optics means that for the residential and business communities of Valleyview, new opportunities are available in education, innovation, and growth. Every investment that helps overcome the urban-rural divide is important and I'm excited to see this project move forward."

"We are thrilled that CFOC, an Alberta based rural broadband provider, is globally connecting the residents and businesses of our active and bustling northern Alberta community, the Town of Valleyview. It has been a long time coming!!" said Mayor Vern Lymburner. "CFOC will not only speed up connectivity services for all existing businesses and residents alike with no interruptions or slow service through a 10 Gbps fiber optic network, it will also set our community up for growth opportunities enabling local and global commercial and industrial companies the ability to compete at international levels. Here's to our future as the Town is ready for all opportunities – we are open for business!!"

Trevor Ilg, a town resident states "Valleyview is incredibly fortunate to have a company providing this level of broadband speed to our community. It is future proofing the entire Town, giving us the ability to attract new technology and businesses, and greatly improve the services needed by the hospital, schools and college. Work is no longer based on location but on access to data and we are now able to be a part of that!"

Canadian Fiber Optics is a builder, owner, and operator of fiber optic networks, providing high-speed internet and connectivity solutions to communities, businesses and industry in Western Canada. Based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Grande Prairie, Alberta and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CFOC has deep roots in rural communities across the prairie provinces. Their passion lies in connecting rural Canada to high-speed fiber internet so communities and industry can continue to grow and thrive.

Interested in learning more about all our community and industrial projects or in connecting your rural community, business or industrial site to our fiber network? Contact us at [email protected] or contact Jodi Bloomer-Kaput, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, [email protected] to set up a call or meeting.

