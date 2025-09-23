Canadian Fertility Plans Add Coverage for Future Fertility's Violet™ and Magenta™ AI Egg Quality Assessments

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Fertility benefits are becoming a key differentiator for employers. Now, some of Canada's leading insurance providers, including Sun Life and Manulife, have started covering Future Fertility's AI-powered egg quality assessments, VIOLET™ and MAGENTA™, within their reproductive benefit programs.

Demand for inclusive fertility coverage is rising, with employer-sponsored plans evolving to cover services like IVF, egg freezing, and surrogacy. By incorporating egg quality assessments, providers are supporting transparency and personalized care.

Future Fertility, a Toronto-based health tech company, developed VIOLET™ and MAGENTA™ to address a critical gap in fertility care: understanding oocyte (egg) quality. By analyzing images of a patient's eggs, these tools leverage the world's largest oocyte dataset to generate personalized predictions that help doctors and patients make more informed treatment decisions.

MAGENTA™ : Supports IVF patients by providing personalized egg quality scores to support more efficient and effective treatment planning for future cycles.

: Supports IVF patients by providing personalized egg quality scores to support more efficient and effective treatment planning for future cycles. VIOLET™: Provides egg freezing patients with personalized predictions for embryo development and likelihood of a successful pregnancy.

Clinics already using these tools report improved patient understanding and empowerment:

"At our clinics, we've seen firsthand how Violet and Magenta help patients better understand their options and feel more empowered," said Dr. Sony Sierra, Medical Director at TRIO and EVOLVE. "It's a welcome shift to see fertility benefits expanding to include egg quality insights that can truly improve the patient experience."

These insights are particularly valuable as more Canadians consider egg freezing to preserve family-building options.

"When it comes to egg freezing, patients generally don't know what to expect in terms of success," said Christy Prada, CEO of Future Fertility. "VIOLET™ reports provide personalized insight into egg quality, empowering patients with information to guide future decisions."

As employers modernize benefits packages, egg quality assessments are becoming a natural, and impactful, extension of fertility care. By covering tools like VIOLET™ and MAGENTA™, providers help patients make more confident reproductive decisions.

About Future Fertility

Future Fertility is a global leader in AI-powered fertility solutions, helping patients and clinicians make more informed reproductive health decisions. Its award-winning technologies are clinically validated and used in 230+ clinics across 35 countries. Founded in Toronto, the company partners with leading fertility experts worldwide to bring clarity and personalization to the fertility journey.

Learn more: Visit futurefertility.com and follow @FutureFertilityAI on Instagram.

SOURCE Future Fertility

Media Contact: Christy Prada, CEO, [email protected], 647-928-7176