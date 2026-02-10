Canadian Family-Owned Seenergy Foods Expands with Second Production Facility and Launches IQF Pasta Line

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Seenergy Foods, a Canadian family-owned food manufacturer, is on the rise. The company has opened its second production facility in Ontario and launched a new IQF pasta line, approaching $100 million in annual revenue while supplying millions of ready-to-eat meals across North America.

The expansion significantly increases production capacity and strengthens Canada's role in supplying high-quality, ready-to-eat ingredients to both domestic and U.S. markets. Rising demand for plant-forward, operationally efficient solutions has been a major driver of growth.

Founded by the Ajmera family, Seenergy Foods is now fully overseen operationally by brothers Ativ and Sam Ajmera, who manage every aspect of the company's day-to-day operations. Under their leadership, the company has grown into one of North America's largest dedicated producers of IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) grains, beans, rice, and custom blends. These ingredients are featured in millions of meals each week across airlines, institutions, restaurants, and prepared food brands.

"Opening our second facility is a huge milestone for us," said Ativ Ajmera. "Sam and I run every part of the operation, and this expansion gives us the space to grow, innovate, and continue delivering the high-quality ingredients our customers rely on. Our new IQF pasta line is just the beginning--we're focused on helping operators reduce labour, improve consistency, and serve more plant-forward meals."

The new IQF pasta line features short-format varieties designed for foodservice and prepared food applications. It complements Seenergy Foods' portfolio of over 150 IQF ready-to-eat ingredients. Seenergy Foods operates GFSI-certified facilities and is committed to food safety, quality, and long-term supply partnerships across all operations.

About Seenergy Foods

Seenergy Foods is a Canadian, family-owned food manufacturer specializing in IQF ready-to-eat grains, beans, rice, pasta, and custom blends. Serving customers across Canada and the United States, Seenergy Foods partners with foodservice operators, food manufacturers, and retail brands to deliver scalable, high-quality ingredient solutions for modern food production.

