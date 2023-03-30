Canadian ETF Association Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Michael Cooke, Mackenzie Financial, and representatives of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market in celebration of the growth of the ETF in Canada and CETFA's over 10 years of commitment to the Canadian ETF industry.

The Canadian ETF Association is the only ETF Association in the world with the mandate to support the growth, sustainability and integrity of Canada's ETF industry.

