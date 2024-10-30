Canadian energy transition tech company, GERI, accelerates commercialization

Innovative thermal process immediately, economically, and efficiently reduces CO2 emissions in heavy oil recovery

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - GERI (General Energy Recovery Inc.) has appointed two Sales Directors for domestic and international sales. Jamie Petrovic is Sales Director, Canada. Amr Hassan is Sales Director, Middle East & US.

Petrovic has 20+ years of experience, including Technical Sales Production Enhancement – Canada with Secure Energy, and Sales Manager – Canada with SLB (formerly Schlumberger). Petrovic came to GERI from Rubberatkins, where he was Regional Sales Manager – Canada.

Jamie Petrovic, Sales Director (Canada); Amr Hassan, Sales Director (Middle East & US) (CNW Group/GERI (General Energy Recovery Inc.))

Hassan has decades of management experience in Global Sales and Business Development, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and North America. Hassan has worked with leading enterprise organizations, including BHI (Baker Hughes), Linde, and SLB (formerly Schlumberger).

With 10-years of research and development and multiple pilot projects, GERI's award-winning, patented Direct Contact Steam Generation (DCSG) technology is ready to deploy, enhancing oil recovery at low carbon intensity by co-injecting steam and non-condensable gas (NCG), mainly carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and nitrogen (N 2 ) into oil reservoirs. Results with GERI's DCSG have shown oil production increased significantly over the baseline rate, with steam-oil ratios (SOR) as low as 0.6, and up to 70% of the CO 2 injected downhole remaining underground.

The DCSG is a game-changing innovation. It is highly portable, fits on a standard well lease and requires no new drilling, thereby limiting land disturbance and costly infrastructure investments. GERI's DCSG can be used with vertical and horizontal well types and can be deployed in both thermally and non-thermally cased wells using GERI's patented CasingCooler™.

GERI is a Canadian energy transition technology company that provides enhanced heavy-oil recovery solutions to simultaneously recover more oil and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With a mission of Recovering More, Emitting Less™, GERI aims to enable producers to achieve the tricky balance of boosting oil recovery, decarbonizing at speed, and ensuring healthy returns on investments.

