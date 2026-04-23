Canadian Energy Metals Taps Financial Advisors Citi and Jefferies to Accelerate its Partnership, Funding and Value Enhancement Strategies

TISDALE, SK, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Energy Metals Corp. ("CEM" or the "Company") today announced it has engaged Citi and Jefferies Securities Inc. as the lead financial advisors in advancing the Company's strategic capital initiative, which includes the identification and evaluation of potential partnerships and commercialization efforts.

"We've engaged two highly regarded advisors with the global reach and deep transaction experience in mergers and acquisitions as well as capital markets to support our next phase of growth," said Christopher Hopkins, President and CEO. "This formal engagement marks an important milestone in the execution of our business plan and unlocking value for shareholders."

The CEM Board has directed the advisors to evaluate a range of potential strategic options, including partnerships with both industry participants and financial investors, with a focus on advancing the Thor Project and unlocking value for shareholders.

The strategic capital initiative follows the January 29, 2026, announcement of the Preliminary Economic Assessment and the steady progression of the Thor Project. The engagement reflects the significant level of interest in the Thor Project following the PEA results. The Company will update shareholders upon material developments.

About Canadian Energy Metals Corp.

CEM is a private company with an unencumbered 100% interest in the Thor Project. The Company's primary focus is the development of its alumina resource and associated metals. Led by an experienced financial and technical team, CEM is driven to create value for all its stakeholders.

Learn more: www.canadianenergymetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, the anticipated role of its financial advisors, the evaluation of potential partnerships or monetization opportunities, and the advancement of the Thor Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as at the date of this news release, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and complete strategic transactions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, general economic and market conditions, and other risks inherent in the development of mineral projects.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Canadian Energy Metals Corp.

For inquiries, please contact: Canadian Energy Metals Corp., 1150, 707-7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 3H6, General: [email protected], Media: [email protected]