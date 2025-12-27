Canadian Delegation Denied Entry to West Bank Delegates to Speak in Ottawa

Humanitarian and civil society leaders travelling to the West Bank for human rights observation were denied by Israeli border officials, to share their experience on Parliament Hill.

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - On Monday, December 29, 2025, human rights advocates returning from a Canadian delegation denied entry to the West Bank will gather on Parliament Hill to detail their treatment and share firsthand accounts of Israeli restrictions on movement and international observation.

6 Members of Parliament and 30 Canadian delegates representing NGOs, humanitarian and civil society groups waited over 3 hours in Jordan's Allenby crossing before being turned away. The delegation arrived with valid travel authorizations to visit diverse Palestinian communities across Bethlehem, Hebron, Jenin and Jerusalem, including refugee camps.

The press conference will feature the following speakers:

Taha Ghayyur, Executive Director, Justice For All Canada

Ahmed Ramadan, Advocacy Officer, Justice For All Canada

Mahmuda Khan, Global CEO, Human Concern International (HCI)

Afnan Kaid, Community Advocate, Canadian Muslim Healthcare Network (CMHN)

Ahmad Al Qadi, Government Affairs and Public Policy Officer, National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)

Umair Ashraf, Executive Director, The Canadian-Muslim Vote

"The denial was a deliberate tool blocking our engagement and independent research on the situation of Palestinians. But what we experienced at the border is a small example of the decades-long mistreatment faced by Palestinians in the occupied territories. We remain committed as ever to challenge Israeli occupation, violence and forced displacement of Palestinians," said Taha Ghayyur, Executive Director of Justice For All Canada.

Speakers will call on the Government of Canada to respond to the entry denial, defend access for human rights observation and take action on Israel's illegal settlements, which remain a central driver of displacement and restriction on Palestinian life.

MEDIA NOTE: Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

Justice For All Canada is a human rights organization accredited by the United Nations and focused on Muslim minority issues and anti-genocide advocacy.

SOURCE Justice For All

Media Contact: Saleha Faruque Email: [email protected] Phone: 905 864 2326