Canadian Debtors Association Appoints Constance Brannigan as Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, May 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Debtors Association (CDA) today announced that Constance (Connie) Brannigan has assumed the roles of Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a new phase of growth and modernization for the national organization.

Brannigan has served on the CDA board for several years and steps into the leadership role with a hands-on background in the debt support sector, including as founder of First Step Debt Solutions. She brings more than three decades of experience in finance, business development, and organizational leadership, with a career focused on helping individuals and families facing financial hardship navigate complex debt-related challenges.

Throughout her career, Brannigan has advocated for stronger consumer protections, ethical debt support practices, and greater access to financial education for Canadians navigating debt. Her appointment reflects CDA's continued commitment to building a stronger national voice for both consumers and professionals working within the debt support industry.

"I'm committed to making sure CDA is a real resource for Canadians navigating financial hardship," said Brannigan. "There's important work ahead and I'm looking forward to getting on with it."

"It's imperative that we come together and support those who have been marginalized by the financial industry," Brannigan added. "Our voices are stronger together."

Under Brannigan's leadership, CDA will continue to expand its national membership, strengthen advocacy efforts, and grow the Certified Debtor Advocate program. Over the next year, she will lead a comprehensive overhaul of the association and its certification standards for debtor advocates, with a focus on professional accountability, consumer protection, and modernized industry education.

The organization also plans to expand public awareness initiatives and provide additional educational resources aimed at helping Canadians better understand their debt management options and financial recovery pathways.

About the Canadian Debtors Association

The Canadian Debtors Association is Canada's national non-profit that advocates exclusively for people in debt -- not creditors, not the system. The person. We certify debtor advocates, defend consumer rights, and give Canadians a collective voice that grows stronger the more people join it.

In your corner. Always.

www.canadiandebtorsassociation.ca | 1-855-806-DEBT (3328)

SOURCE Canadian Debtors Association

Media Contact: Connie Brannigan, Board Chair & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Debtors Association, 647-267-0667, [email protected]