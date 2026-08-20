Canadian Cybersecurity Company Crypto4A Sets Global Benchmark with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Validation for Next-Generation Quantum-Safe HSM Technology

Crypto4A achieves FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for QASM™, the cryptographic module at the core of its next-generation quantum-safe HSM

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian cybersecurity company Crypto4A Technologies Inc. has achieved a global first in the race to protect governments, financial systems, critical infrastructure and defence networks from the emerging threat posed by quantum computing.

Crypto4A has received FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for its QASM™ cryptographic module, making it the first company in the world to achieve this level of independent security validation in a hardware security module supporting all NIST-approved post-quantum cryptography algorithms.

Put simply, Crypto4A has built and independently validated a highly secure system for protecting the digital keys that safeguard some of the world's most sensitive information, while preparing those systems for a future in which today's encryption methods could be broken by powerful quantum computers.

Hardware security modules, or HSMs, operate largely behind the scenes of the digital economy. They protect the cryptographic keys used to secure everything from banking transactions and digital identities to government communications, defence systems and critical infrastructure.

FIPS 140-3 is one of the world's most rigorous standards for evaluating cryptographic technology. Level 3 requires strong protection against physical tampering, strict identity-based authentication and secure management of the cryptographic keys at the heart of modern digital security.

For governments and organizations preparing for the transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), the validation provides independent assurance that Crypto4A's technology meets stringent security requirements while supporting the new cryptographic standards designed for the quantum era.

"Trust in the digital economy depends on independently validated cryptographic foundations. Crypto4A's achievement of NIST FIPS 140-3 Level 3 provides the highest level of assurance that cryptographic keys are protected against both today's threats and the realities of a post-quantum future. This level of certification matters because it gives organizations confidence that their trust anchors are built on rigor, resilience, and verifiable security," said Amit Sinha, CEO and Board Member, DigiCert.

Preparing for a New Cybersecurity Era

Governments and organizations around the world are beginning one of the most significant cybersecurity transitions in decades: replacing existing cryptography with new standards capable of resisting attacks from future quantum computers.

That transition requires more than new algorithms. Organizations also need secure infrastructure capable of implementing, managing and updating cryptography as threats and standards evolve.

Crypto4A was founded in Canada to address that challenge.

"Quantum computing is advancing quickly, and the systems our economies, governments and national security depend on need to be ready," said Bruno Couillard, CEO and Co-Founder of Crypto4A. "We set out to build security infrastructure for that future from the ground up. Achieving FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation is an important confirmation of that work, and a significant milestone for Canadian cybersecurity innovation."

Designed and developed in Canada, Crypto4A's technology provides organizations with a secure foundation for managing cryptography today while giving them the flexibility to transition as security requirements evolve.

The milestone positions Crypto4A among a growing group of Canadian companies developing sovereign technologies critical to national security, economic resilience and the protection of digital infrastructure.

About Crypto4A

Crypto4A is a Canadian cybersecurity company pioneering quantum-safe hardware security modules (HSMs) and infrastructure solutions designed to safeguard the digital world today and tomorrow. Trusted by enterprises, governments, and infrastructure providers across the globe, Crypto4A future-proofs security platforms to safeguard the most critical digital systems – in Canada and among trusted allies.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust, helping organizations protect the security, privacy and authenticity of digital interactions. Its AI-powered DigiCert® ONE platform unifies public key infrastructure (PKI), DNS and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, communications, digital content and AI. Trusted by organizations around the world, DigiCert helps enterprises reduce risk, strengthen digital resilience and prepare for a quantum-safe future. For more information, visit DigiCert.com.

About NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology promotes innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards and technology, including cybersecurity standards, guidelines and frameworks that help organizations manage cyber risk.

For more information, visit www.crypto4a.com

SOURCE Crypto4A Technologies Inc.

Media Contact: Meaghan Green, Director of Marketing, Crypto4A, [email protected], 613-863-6012