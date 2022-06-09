Canadian Copper Announces Prospectus Approval & Update on Option Agreement

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Copper Inc. ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt of its final non-offering, long form prospectus dated May 24th, 2022 (the "Prospectus") from the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, and New Brunswick. Concurrent with its Prospectus, the Company has also received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list the Company's common shares on the CSE under the ticker "CCI", subject to the satisfaction of the public distribution requirements and final approval from the CSE.

Option Agreement Update

Under the Option Agreement dated June 30th, 2021, Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) ("Puma") was issued 6,000,000 Canadian Copper common shares to be distributed to Puma shareholders once Canadian Copper successfully obtained a receipt for its final Prospectus and conditional approval to be listed on the CSE (the "Condition Precedents"). Canadian Copper has provided notice to Puma, which has been accepted by Puma, that Canadian Copper has satisfied the Condition Precedents of the Option Agreement. Puma has now set a Record Date of June 17th, 2022 to distribute up to 6,000,000 Canadian Copper common shares to the Puma shareholders on or before June 30th, 2022. After which, Canadian Copper expects to meet the CSE public distribution requirements and be in a position for final approval for listing on the CSE.

To access Puma's news release announcing the Record Date and related details, please visit https://www.explorationpuma.com/en/news/.

About the Bathurst Mining Camp

The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada. This region is a world class mining district with thirteen (13) former mining operations and hosts more than forty-five (45) known volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits. Our flagship Chester Project is 75 km south of the renowned Brunswick #12 mine that operated for 5 decades. New Brunswick has the modern infrastructure needed for mineral exploration and mine development coupled with a clear and well-established regulatory environment.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the issuance of the Company's common shares to Puma, the approval and listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

