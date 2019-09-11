Canadian company Kvell Home Featured during Apple's Keynote iPhone 11 Unveiling

Kvell Home was launched in September 2017 and is the first brand extension by The FHE Group. Founded in 2009, The FHE Group Inc. is a Canadian company which designs, manufactures and distributes designer home accessories for everyday life. FHE's mission is to create fresh, contemporary home accents with superior value and quality in mind. It was named one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by PROFIT 500 in 2017.

Co-founders Adam Schachter and Jonathan Levy grew up together in Toronto, Canada and have been friends since grade school. Combining their passions for design and business, they created the FHE Group Inc. Both Adam and Jonathan have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the home furnishings industry, which has given them the opportunity to take a small idea and grow it into the large-scale business it is today.

For more information and to find out more about Kvell Home and The FHE Group Inc. visit https://www.thefhegroup.com/ and https://kvellhome.com/.

