Canadian Company based in Montreal wins Best New Product 2019 at Restaurant show in Florida, USA

OiL Chef Wins Best New Product 2019 award at Restaurant and Hotel Trade Show.

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - OiL Chef™ helps fry foods quicker, improving food texture, flavor, color and reduces the oil content of food (thus lowering calorie content -healthier fried food!) by simply adding a small device to their existing deep fryers. Zero Flavor Transfers.!

Founder and CEO Mr. Sean Farry told the press "This is a fantastic milestone and a pillar of industry recognition. We are really grateful for this award and would like to thank all at the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, industry peers and media who have voted for us. When we tell restaurant owners that OiL Chef will safely double their fryer oil life and improve food quality – they are skeptical. This award is a game changer and we will continue to help restaurants reduce their frying costs, and make fried food healthier."

This eco-friendly technology significantly reduces your carbon footprint and the award-winning technology behind the OiL Chef™ device is the only FDA approved solution of its kind approved for sale in the USA.

For further information: Sean Farry, Email: oilchef@oilchef.com, Tel: 438 764 6444

