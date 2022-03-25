CANADIAN COAST GUARD ICEBREAKER CCGS VINCENT MASSEY LEAVES DAVIE DRYDOCK

LÉVIS, QC, March 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Davie Shipbuilding announced that CCGS Vincent Massey was floated out of the Champlain drydock today, representing another major milestone towards the commissioning of this medium class icebreaker (MIB) by Davie for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

The final phase of the conversion work on CCGS Vincent Massey will be completed whilst alongside Davie's Murphy's Quay.

Canada's icebreaker is expected to be delivered to the CCG in Q3 this year. The CCGS Vincent Massey will join its two sister vessels, CCGS Captain Molly Kool and CCGS Jean Goodwill which are already providing vital icebreaking services in Canada.

"This is an important milestone for the MIB program. Current world events mean Canada's need for a modern, versatile icebreaker fleet has never been greater, or more urgent. The MIB's fill a strategic capability gap for our valued customer. The converted ships are a testimony to Davies's ability to deliver complex, mission-critical projects when Canada needs them most," said James Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer, Davie Shipbuilding Canada Inc.

About CCGS Vincent Massey

Originally built in 2000, CCGS Vincent Massey was acquired in 2018 by the CCG to be upgraded as part of the MIB class of vessels.

CCGS Vincent Massey has four medium-speed diesel engines geared to two controllable pitch propellers in nozzles with a total propulsion power of 13,440 kW (18,020 hp). She can achieve a maximum speed of 16 knots (30 km/h) in open water and break 1-metre ice at a continuous speed of 3 knots (5.6 km/h). She is 83.7 meters long overall.

A maximum of 30 cabins to accommodate officers and crew who will serve onboard when the vessel is commissioned by the CCG.

Pictures of Vincent Massey are available here.

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

