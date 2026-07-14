Canadian Cherry Month kicks off July 15 with "Flip for Canadian Cherries" campaign

KELOWNA, BC, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - As fresh Canadian sweet cherries arrive in stores across the country, the BC Cherry Association is inviting Canadians to celebrate the fourth annual Canadian Cherry Month by taking a simple step in the produce aisle or at a market: flip the bag, check the labels, and look at store signs to make sure the cherries they buy are Canadian Cherries.

Flip for Canadian Cherries

Running from July 15 to August 15, Canadian Cherry Month celebrates the height of the domestic season and encourages Canadians to choose fresh Canadian sweet cherries with confidence. This year's national campaign theme, "Flip for Canadian Cherries," highlights the importance of country-of-origin and supports local cherry growers.

In practice, finding Canadian cherries is easy. Shoppers are encouraged to:

Flip the bag of cherries over. Check the shelf or display bin labels. Look at store signs for the "Product of Canada" designation -- and if cherries aren't clearly marked, ask the produce manager whether the sweet cherries are Canadian and, if they're sold out, ask when the new shipment will arrive.

Consumers across Canada love supporting Canadian‑grown products and fresh produce, but Canadian cherries and imports can sometimes sit side by side on the shelf, and it is not always obvious which is which. The Flip for Canadian Cherries campaign encourages shoppers to take a closer look at bags, labels, and signs, and to ask questions when country of origin is not clear. Retailers know shoppers are looking for Canadian‑grown products and can help provide the information consumers are looking for.

"Finding premium Canadian quality is simple, and we want it to stay top‑of‑mind in a busy produce aisle," said Sukhpaul Bal, President of the BC Cherry Association. "By reminding people to flip the bag or check display bins and signage for the 'Product of Canada' or 'Product of BC' designation, we're helping them connect with local farmers and choose Canadian cherries at their best."

Flip & Share contest turns "Flip for Canadian Cherries" into a fun, weekly prize draw

To bring the Flip for Canadian Cherries message to life, the BC Cherry Association is launching the new Flip & Share consumer contest on July 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (PT). The contest runs through August 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. (PT) and gives Canadians a fun way to share where they are spotting Canadian sweet cherries in their own communities, with weekly grocery‑themed prizes to be won throughout the promotion period.

Eligible participants simply need to follow @CanadianCherryMonth on Instagram or Facebook and comment on the pinned Flip & Share contest post with the location where they found Canadian sweet cherries. For an additional entry, they can tag a friend in the comment. Full contest details, prizes, and contest rules can be found here.

To learn more about Canadian Cherry Month, the health benefits of Canadian sweet cherries, great recipes, and more, visit the Canadian Cherry Month web page.

About the BC Cherry Association

The BC Cherry Association represents sweet cherry growers, packers, and marketers across British Columbia. The association is dedicated to funding research, optimizing fruit quality, and expanding global and domestic market access for premium Canadian sweet cherries. For more information about the BC Cherry Association, visit BCCherry.com

Note to Media (Not for Publication)

Access the 2026 Canadian Cherry Month Media Kit here

SOURCE BC Cherry Association

For more information or to request an interview with a BC Cherry grower or a representative of the BC Cherry Association, please contact Susan Rakita, ([email protected]) on behalf of the BC Cherry Association.