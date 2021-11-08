Canadian Cancer Statistics Report Projects an 11% Increase in Pancreatic Cancer Incidences

Sister Demands Better for Canadians Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer During Awareness Month

REGINA, SK, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - "You don't know how strong you are until being strong is the only option you have. This is what my sister always said." Connie Thompson, of Saskatechewan, reminisces with emotion about her sister. "Although only given weeks to live, Carla spent 2 more years with her family and precious grandchildren."

Knowing that November 1st is the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and that November 18th, 2021 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Thompson expresses how important it is to get involved in awareness events such as Light Up the Lake - Canada. "Carla and her family and friends have not only participated in Light Up the Lake, but this year Carla planned and executed a pancreatic cancer awareness walk called Carla's Crusaders. This event raised an incredible $35,000.00, and raised much needed awareness about pancreatic cancer." Thompson says with determination, "Carla was not a bystander in this fight against pancreatic cancer! She rolled up her sleeves and got involved. She knew the importance of awareness and funding to tackle this aggressive cancer. Other Canadians need to do the same."

The Canadian Cancer Statistics Report was just released. An estimated 6,700 Canadians will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. This is a projected increase of just over 11%. "The pandemic put a hold on many things in the world, but not pancreatic cancer." says Stefanie Condon-Oldreive, Founder/Director of Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society. "The pandemic means that pancreatic cancer patients are experiencing delays in diagnosis resulting in even fewer treatment options and significant stress for them and their families. It is already the case that 50% of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer die within the 4 months of diagnosis. We are bracing for survival rates to worsen - and know we will need to fight hard to combat the negative effects of disrupted cancer interventions that may be with us for years to come.

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society is calling on all Canadians to come together for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and World Pancreatic Cancer Day, to honour the 92% of Canadians who do not survive a diagnosis and support efforts to do more for everyone whose life is impacted by this devastating disease.

The proceeds from Light up the Lake will enable Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society to support more people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, as well as their families. Including providing financial support for those with limited income.

Funding will also support innovative cancer research and healthcare education initiatives, such as North America's first accredited Pancreatic Cancer e-Learning Module for General Practitioners. "Increased understanding about best practises in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease is essential. It is imperative that we accelerate knowledge and use innovative resources to reach all physicians whether in rural or urban centres."

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society is a national charity dedicated to both increasing survival and improving the quality of life for every Canadian diagnosed with pancreatic cancer through awareness raising, education, support and research.

