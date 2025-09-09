Canadian-built project withstands wildfire thanks to climate-resilient materials and construction innovation

Footage from Split Lake reveals how fire-resilient construction can protect critical infrastructure in high-risk regions.

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Newly released before-and-after footage from the June 2025 Split Lake, Manitoba wildfire shows a nearly completed community building still standing after flames passed. As Canada prepares for longer, more dangerous wildfire seasons, the videos offer a clear, real-time look at what fire-resilient construction can mean on the ground.

Before-and-after footage of the Tataskweyak Transition Centre in Split Lake, Manitoba, during June 2025 wildfires. Built with ZS2 TechPanels®, the facility remained standing and structurally sound after the fire. Before footage: Courtesy of TikTok user T.R.A.V. After footage: Courtesy of SEKO Construction (PM Site Lead) Date & Location: June 2025, Split Lake, Manitoba This unlisted press cut is provided for media use and embedding as part of ZS2 Technologies’ press release.

The Tataskweyak Transition Centre — a 10-room short-term living facility built by SEKO Construction with ZS2 Technologies' fire-resilient prefabricated TechPanel® system — was in its final stages of construction when the wildfire reached the site. The first clip, originally shared by TikTok user T.R.A.V., shows the fire advancing; the second, filmed by a member of the on-site construction crew, captures the aftermath with the structure virtually unscathed. Together, the footage underscores how material and design choices can determine outcomes when fire strikes.

"We chose ZS2's panels for their durability, speed of installation, and climate resilience," said Peter Shoulak, Vice President and Partner at SEKO Construction. "In this case, that decision helped protect a critical piece of infrastructure — and more importantly, our crew. We've now seen that choice pay off in the most important way."



The SEKO on-site team remained on the ground as long as safely possible to support evacuation efforts, helping ensure everyone cleared the area before the wildfire advanced. Fortunately, no injuries were reported on the project site.

Built for one of Canada's harshest and most remote environments, the facility uses ZS2 TechPanel® — a Canadian-manufactured system that combines framing, insulation, and a highly fire-resistant magnesium cement sheathing. The panelized assembly does not ignite, does not produce toxic smoke, and remains stable under extreme heat, helping safeguard structures and air quality during fire events.

"This is what climate resilience actually looks like," said Scott Jenkins, CEO and Co-Founder of ZS2 Technologies. "The footage speaks louder than anything we could ever say. It is one thing to evaluate in a lab — it is another to survive a wildfire."

The panels withstood winter installation temperatures of -30°C and fire-related surface heat estimated above +80°C. ZS2's proprietary magnesium cement technology is also resistant to moisture, mold, and degradation, making it a long-term solution for resilient housing in vulnerable regions. This 10-room transitional living project, offering flexible one- to three-bedroom suites with shared communal spaces, was designed to address diverse family needs.

As wildfires continue to burn across Canada — with New Brunswick facing new threats and smoke from the Prairies triggering ground stops as far away as Boston's Logan Airport — the footage underscores the urgent need for building systems that are both fast to deploy and built to endure. In this context, the survival of Split Lake's transition centre isn't just remarkable, it's essential. Standing in a remote forest community, still under construction when flames closed in, the facility endured. It shows that fire resilience is not only about flame resistance, but about the synergy of materials, design, and execution working together to protect people and property. Above all, it's a reminder that resilience is a construction choice made long before the first shovel hits the ground.



Video footage (including before-and-after clips) and full technical documentation available upon request.

About ZS2 Technologies

ZS2 Technologies is the North American leader in magnesium cement technology, innovating both its production and its applications. ZS2 delivers a full suite of high-performance building materials manufactured across North America, trusted by architects, developers, and builders for their strength, sustainability, and resilience. ZS2 products are available for projects across North America through its growing TechPartner distribution network, connecting regional builders and developers to certified magnesium cement solutions. All ZS2 materials are fire-resistant, water-resistant, non-toxic, and designed to meet the performance demands of modern residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

To learn more about ZS2 Technologies and its magnesium cement technology, visit www.zs2technologies.com.

SOURCE ZS2 Technologies Ltd.

ZS2 Technologies Media Contact: Tyra Jarbeau, Director, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]; About SEKO Construction: Seko Construction (Vancouver) Ltd., Peter J. Shoulak, Vice President, Partner, [email protected]