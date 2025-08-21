Canadian Brand Red Dog Blue Kat Launches Everyday Raw Anywhere, a First of Its Kind Shelf Stable Raw Pet Food

Everyday Raw Anywhere is the first shelf stable raw pet food made in Canada with GentleDry™ Technology. Post this

Everyday Raw Anywhere is powered by GentleDry™ Technology developed in British Columbia. The process uses a low temperature, 90 minute cycle that combines microwave and infrared energy inside a controlled vacuum environment. Moisture is removed quickly and evenly, so food spends less time under heat. This gentle approach protects vitamins, flavour, colour, and aroma to keep nutrition close to fresh raw. Other shelf stable raw alternatives, such as air dried and dehydrated foods, can lose up to 40 percent of heat sensitive nutrients and often require more energy intensive drying.

"Innovation is at the heart of RDBK," said Inna Shekhtman, founder of RDBK. "We found a game changing technology built by engineers and researchers from the UBC entrepreneurship community and adapted it for raw pet food so families can serve real nutrition in a way that fits busy routines and active adventures."

Designed for real life on the go, you can feed it three ways:

Complete and balanced meal. Add water, stir, and serve in about five minutes.

Add water, stir, and serve in about five minutes. Premium topper . Mix into kibble, canned, or raw for an easy bowl booster.

. Mix into kibble, canned, or raw for an easy bowl booster. High value treat. Serve dry for training.

Pets and their people are already giving it great reviews. In a blind consumer study with 50 dog parents, 98 percent praised the smell, appearance, and texture, 92 percent of dogs ate eagerly, and 76 percent said rehydration was quick and complete. Canadian pet parent Julia C., a full time nurse who hikes and camps with her dogs, added, "My dogs' health is incredibly important to me. Feeding them something nutritious, good for the planet, and as close to fresh raw as possible gives me real peace of mind. Everyday Raw Anywhere has surpassed my expectations for a shelf stable food."

Sustainability matters to today's families. Everyday Raw Anywhere is made in British Columbia with responsibly sourced ingredients, the majority from Canadian farms, supporting local agriculture and reducing transportation impact. Its lighter shipping weight and no refrigeration format further reduce the footprint from plant to bowl.

The packaging celebrates Canadian heritage with hand drawn illustrations inspired by the country's landscapes and outdoor adventures. It reflects Red Dog Blue Kat's long standing support for local farmers, independent pet retailers, and homegrown innovation.

Everyday Raw Anywhere is now available at select pet retailers across Canada. Learn more at www.reddogbluekat.com.

SOURCE Red Dog Blue Kat

Media Contact: Helene Maher, Marketing, Red Dog Blue Kat, [email protected]