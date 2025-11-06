CANADIAN BRAND BATHORIUM™ SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

This marks the second time Bathorium has been recognized by Oprah Daily, following the brand's previous win for Ancient Oat Hydration in the 2024 Oprah Daily Bath O-wards. The latest honour underscores Bathorium's continued leadership in crafting premium, non-toxic bath products that merge wellness, sustainability, and luxury.

"To be recognized by Oprah Daily again is a remarkable moment for our team and community," says Gregory Macdonald, Founder & CEO of Bathorium. "As a Canadian brand built on deep belief in clean and holistic bathing, being part of Oprah's Favorite Things 2025 affirms that our mission, to help people slow down and reconnect with themselves through the ritual of bathing, is resonating beyond borders."

Newly launched on November 1, 2025, Bathorium's My First Bath Ritual Set from the signature little charlie™ collection is a gentle, nurturing bath experience designed for sensitive, delicate skin. The set includes little charlie™ Bath Soak, little charlie™ Bubble Bath Milk, a Konjac Body Sponge, and a Wooden Bamboo Scoop. The little charlie™ Bath Soak combines plant-based oat and coconut milk powders to nourish, soothe, and soften from the very first dip, while remaining pH-balanced, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

Available at Bathorium.com and through select luxury and wellness retailers across Canada and the United States, the set retails for $60 CAD / $59 USD.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "Never too early to start a bathing hobby! This gift set--with bubble bath milk, bath powder, and a konjac root sponge with microantibacterial properties--is designed for babies and children with delicate or sensitive skin."

With this recognition, Bathorium joins a select group of brands featured by Oprah Daily--highlighting Canada's growing influence in the global clean beauty and wellness space.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

To shop Oprah's Favorite Things this year, readers can also use Oprah Daily's brand-new Gift Finder, presented by Snapdragon. This AI-assisted search tool helps people discover the best gift ideas based on who they're shopping for, sifting through hundreds of Oprah Daily's gift recommendations--including past Favorite Things--offering spot-on suggestions for everyone on your list.

About Bathorium™

Founded in 2014 in Toronto, Bathorium™ is a bath and wellness brand on a mission to restore the art of bathing. Each formulation is pH-balanced, crafted with ethically sourced ingredients, and designed to transform the bath into a ritual of well-being. From mineral-rich soaks to family-safe blends, Bathorium's award-winning products are trusted by leading spas, luxury hotels, and wellness retailers across North America--including Four Seasons, Nobu Hotels, Goop, Erewhon, and Nordstrom.

