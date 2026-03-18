Canadian Biochar Investments Inc. to introduce reliable source of high-quality biochar to Canada

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Biochar Investments, Inc. ("CBCI") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Carbo-FORCE GmbH ("Carbo-Force") to market and distribute Carbo-FORCE's proprietary biochar pyrolysis technologies throughout Western Canada, effective March 9, 2026.

Strategic Partnership & Feedstock Supply Certainty

This agreement complements CBCI's recently established strategic partnership with Cloverdale Fuels of Langley, British Columbia--the province's largest wood waste recycling facility. Through the integration of Carbo-FORCE's advanced pyrolysis technology, Cloverdale Fuels will be able to increase its incoming feedstock capacity while significantly reducing existing biomass inventories. The system will also enable the production of bulk quantities of high-quality biochar (>90% carbon content), the generation of Carbon Removal Credits, and the production of excess heat and/or electricity for on-site use or external sale. The Cloverdale Biochar Processing Project is currently planned to be operational by the third quarter of 2026.

Carbon-Negative Thermal Energy & Biochar Production

The Carbo-FORCE technology features a scalable, modular design capable of producing between 600 and 25,000 tonnes of biochar annually using more than 60 different organic feedstocks. The system requires approximately 1.5 GJ of initial energy at start-up to reach optimal operating temperature within three to five hours and has demonstrated the capability to operate continuously for up to 8,000 hours per-year, which will result in a reliable source of high-quality biochar for the Canadian markets.

Future installations are expected to achieve an approximate project turnaround time of six to seven months, including manufacturing, shipping, assembly, permitting, and commissioning, depending on site conditions and project scope.

CBCI intends to target high-value commercial opportunities across the agriculture, forestry, energy, mining, and municipal sectors, where demand for scalable biomass utilization, carbon removal, and low-carbon energy solutions continues to grow. Through a direct market strategy centered on turnkey project development and system deployment, the company aims to establish long-term partnerships with industry operators and asset owners, enabling clients to convert organic waste streams into high-value biochar while generating carbon credits, renewable energy, and new revenue streams.

If you'd like to learn more about our partner's technology, please visit: https://www.carbo-force.de/en

SOURCE Canadian Biochar Investments Inc.

For further information, please visit www.cdnbiochar.com or contact: Jim Hartwell, President & CEO, [email protected], (403) 607-7430; Robert Fennessey, VP of Business Development, [email protected], (587) 438-4068; Canadian Biochar Investment Inc., Suite 1000, 250 - 2nd Street SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0C1