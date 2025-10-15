Canadian-Based Network Monitoring Tool, Obkio, Launches Advanced Visual Traceroute Tool to Cut Troubleshooting Time in Half

After two years of development, Obkio is releasing a highly intuitive and innovative visual traceroute tool on the market.

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Obkio announces the release of its advanced Visual Traceroute Tool , now built directly into the Obkio Network Performance Monitoring platform . This launch marks the complete reinvention of Traceroutes, redesigned with a modern interface, streamlined workflows, and seamless in-app access.

"Traceroute tools haven't evolved in over a decade,"- Pierre-Luc Charbonneau, Co-founder at Obkio. "We rebuilt the experience from the ground up to give IT teams real visibility, faster troubleshooting, and a tool that finally matches today's networking reality."

This launch also reflects a shift in Obkio's positioning. The Visual Traceroute Tool lays the foundation for upcoming features such as Automatic Correlation, extending Obkio beyond monitoring into intelligent diagnostics. With its 8th anniversary, Obkio is adding greater intelligence to its platform and traceroutes are central to that vision.

The Visual Traceroute Tool is included free in all Obkio plans. It enables users to pinpoint the root cause of issues in seconds. By making it universally available, Obkio ensures every team can benefit from faster problem-solving and greater network visibility.

A Strategic Positioning in the Network Monitoring Market

In recent years, traditional monitoring solutions have been acquired and consolidated by private equity firms, leading to fewer players and slower innovation across the industry.

Obkio aims to change that. As a modern, independent platform, Obkio is redefining what network monitoring can be by breathing new life into traditional tools, like traceroutes.

The team remains committed to its mission: delivering the simplest, most effective solution for diagnosing and resolving network performance issues, while continuously expanding with essential troubleshooting capabilities designed for today's real-world networks.

Designed for IT Teams, MSPs, and Enterprises

Obkio's Visual Traceroute Tool simplifies troubleshooting by helping teams quickly spot routing issues and bottlenecks, whether inside their network, with ISPs, or in the cloud. Perfect for distributed enterprises and remote offices, it enables proactive monitoring and faster resolution.

The tool is now available to all Obkio users. IT pros are invited to watch Obkio's Feature Release webinar to see how this next-generation traceroute is redefining network visibility.

Get started by signing up for Obkio's free 14-day trial .

Obkio is a simple SaaS solution to monitor and troubleshoot end-to-end network and application performance.

