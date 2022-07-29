Canadian Bartenders Celebrate Sustainability with the Country's Most Innovative Cocktails Ever

More than 65 Canadian Bars are featuring sustainable cocktails on their menu this summer as Flor de Caña announces its first Sustainable Cocktail Challenge in Canada

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The world's only Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified rum has taken its commitment to sustainability in Canada another step further with two unique bartender initiatives that benefit cocktail lovers and Mother Earth.

The first is their Sustainable Cocktail Season, a program that encourages Canadian bars to reduce food waste throughout the entire summer. More than 65 bars across the country have developed innovative, sustainable cocktails that re-use food waste and that Canadians can enjoy all summer long.

According to Flor de Caña Brand Ambassador Chris Mosey, "Canada's bartenders have shown outstanding creativity in their sustainable cocktails that range from creating flavoured syrups from the husks of fruit, to reusing spent coffee beans, salvaging raspberries, growing their own herbs, and serving Tiki cocktails from a coconut milk tin."

Participating bars in Canada include Brickworks, Stonesedge, Joe Fortes, Bar Le Social, Prince of Wales and many more. For a list of participating bars and restaurants along with videos of world-renowned bartenders sharing their sustainable cocktail creations and practical tips for reducing waste in daily life visit: www.sustainablecocktailseason.com .

The second initiative Flor de Caña is launching for the first time in Canada is the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge; a bartending competition in partnership with the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation that celebrates the world's best sustainable cocktail creations with a grand prize of $10K.

Canadian bartenders can submit their original cocktail recipes to www.flordecanachallenge.com where a judging panel will select 10 finalists from the East Coast and 10 from the West Coast to compete live. The winner from each of the finals will receive $1.2K each and attend the North American finals in Nicaragua, competing against the regional winners from the US. The winner from this round will then go on to compete in the global finals for a chance to win $10K and the title of "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Bartender".

Some of Canada's best taste experts along with the world's top spirits professionals will serve as judges throughout this competition, crowning one sustainable champion in Flor de Caña's quest for a greener future.

Registration is now open until August 31st, with the regional finals taking place in September, followed by the global finals in February 2023. Full contest details, submission guides, rules and regulations are all available on the website.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award" during the 2020 Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

SOURCE Flor de Caña Rum