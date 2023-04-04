Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Lisa Baiton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), Craig Bryksa, Chair, CAPP, Jeff Tonken, Vice Chair, CAPP, and other CAPP Members along with Brad Wells, Head of Energy, BMO Capital Markets and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the inaugural BMO Capital Markets CAPP Energy Symposium.

The annual conference provides a key forum for the energy industry to connect with the investment community. The conference facilitates investment and discussion on corporate strategies and industry performance and trends. Conference delegates include buy-side institutional portfolio and fund managers and leaders from Canada's largest upstream oil and gas producers, energy royalty companies, energy services providers and energy infrastructure companies.

