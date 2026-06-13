Canadian Association of Journalists recognizes Carrie Tait for dedication to investigative journalism, professional courage, and upholding the public's right to know

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) announced that journalist Carrie Tait has been recognized with this year's prestigious Charles Bury President's Award at its annual CAJ Awards ceremony held earlier this evening at Ottawa's Carleton University.

"Carrie is a shining light whose impact, dedication and perseverance to uncover the truth demonstrates why investigative journalism remains so vital to the proper functioning of a democratic society," said Brent Jolly, CAJ president, in a speech announcing the award.

Carrie Tait, winner of the Charles Bury Award

"Her experience shows us why society must recognize the financial, legal, and personal costs borne by journalists who courageously pursue stories in the public interest."

Tait, who works in The Globe and Mail's Calgary Bureau, was part of a team of journalists who spent more than a year investigating a health-care procurement controversy in Alberta and allegations of political interference.

Last July, The Globe and Mail reported that Tait had become the subject of a disturbing online intimidation campaign, after an anonymous social media account posted photos of her taken without her knowledge, tracked her private movements, and implied they would expose her confidential sources.

The CAJ immediately called on Alberta's premier to forcefully denounce the harassment, stating: "targeting a journalist for simply doing their job is a cowardly act that endangers not only the reporter, but also the vital public interest work that journalism represents. Carrie Tait should be saluted for her work – not spoofed or surveilled."

Earlier this year, Tait was selected as the Journalist of the Year by the National Newspaper Awards.

Last year, the CAJ Charles Bury President's Award was presented to journalists Kim Bolan (Vancouver Sun), David Pugliese (Ottawa Citizen), and Daniel Renaud (La Presse) for their courage, perseverance and dedication to public service journalism.

Previous winners of the Bury Award include: journalists Karyn Pugliese, Jessie Winter, and Amber Bracken; the late Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi and Journal de Montréal crime reporter Michel Auger; and Radio-Canada investigative reporter Marie-Maude Denis. Organizations that have won the Bury Award include: APTN, J-Source, Massey College and the Canadian Media Lawyers Association.

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president - [email protected]