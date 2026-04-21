Canadian Association of Journalists announces the 2025 finalists for Canada's preeminent awards program

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to share its finalists for 2025 CAJ Awards.

Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communications.

The CAJ's annual awards program recognizes the best in Canadian journalism with a particular focus on investigative work. Entries are welcome from any practising journalist whose work has been published or broadcast in Canada. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

The gala is the CAJ's signature annual event to conclude its national conference. The theme for this year's conference is Power, Platforms and the Press.

"This year's finalists all demonstrate a commitment to excellence that goes far beyond simply reporting facts – these stories involve persistence, perseverance and a demand for accountability," said Brent Jolly, president of the CAJ.

"A commitment to excellence is what separates journalism from noise. The daily commitment of Canadian journalists to persevere through intimidation, secrecy, or other personal risks to uphold the public's right to know is not only a courageous act but a vital safeguard to our collective health, safety, and continued democratic way of life."

Judges selected these finalists from a record 561 submissions. "Our team was blown away by the range and depth of the quality journalism Canadians produced this year," said Jason Markusoff, CAJ Awards committee chair. "Judges told us they were impressed by the breadth and ambition of the journalism produced and delivered this year."

Two new awards join the CAJ's roster for 2025. The first is the Janice Johnston Award for Crime and Justice Reporting, which recognizes journalism that treats victims with dignity, is grounded in rigorous original reporting and holds police and legal systems to account. The award is a tribute to the longtime CBC Edmonton reporter whose fearless, compassionate work illuminated public-safety issues.

The second award is the Geoffrey Stevens Award for Local Government Reporting, spotlighting journalism that demonstrates deep understanding of local institutions – including municipal governments, schools boards, First Nations bands, regional councils or other local public bodies – and shows how their decisions shape daily life. This award honours the veteran reporter, editor and columnist whose six-decade career chronicled governments at all levels.

Silver award recipients receive certificates to acknowledge their outstanding journalism, while Gold winners also receive monetary prizes.

Finalists are listed below in alphabetical order by the last name of the lead entrant. Links to nominated work have been provided where available.

The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

Amy Dempsey Raven, Megan Ogilvie

Failing Jade

Toronto Star

Priscilla Plamondon-Lalancette

Voici comment des réseaux criminels ont orchestré la venue d'étudiants africains au Canada

Radio-Canada Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean

Sarah Maude Lefebvre, Félix Séguin

Munitions, chargeur, viseur optique: un jeu d'enfant de sortir du matériel militaire de la base de Valcartier

Le Journal de Montréal

Guillaume Piedboeuf

Albertine Lapensée, perdue… et retrouvée

Radio-Canada

The finalists in the HUGO RODRIGUES AWARD FOR COMMUNITY NEWS (formerly Community Written) category are:

Justin Brake, Derek Montague

Labrador doctor continues practicing while under investigation following complaints from at least 20 women

The Independent

Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles

North Bay mayor's credit card scandal

North Bay Nugget

Nicholas Hune-Brown

After the international student gold rush

The Local

Larry Pynn

Unauthorized landfill on Cowichan Tribes reserve leaching pollutants into Cowichan River

sixmountains.ca

Daniel Taekema

What happened to the Wolfe Island Ferry?

CBC Kingston

The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Jorge Barrera, Brenda Witmer, Ousama Farag

Project Octopus: Video evidence reveals inner workings of human smuggling investigation

CBC News Investigative Unit

Avery Haines, Joseph Loiero, Angelo Altomare, Jerry Vienneau

W5's Avery Haines Investigates: Sleeping with the Enemy

CTV News / Bell Media Inc.

Geoff Leo, Albert Leung, Joan Webber, Joana Draghici

Hard to swallow

CBC Investigates

Tamara Pimentel

APTN Investigates: Skin-Deep

APTN

Team

News deserts

TVO

The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Daniel Boily, Davide Gentile

Itinérance: comment cohabiter avec les campements?

Radio-Canada Montréal

Marie-Claude Paradis-Desfossés

Dénonciations, plaintes et suicide dans un centre de traitement des dépendances pour les Premières Nations

Noovo

Omar Sachedina

Kirk's journey

CTV News / Bell Media Inc.

The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Jules Bugiel

Plan to move and divide Jarry Pool has locals asking 'why?'

CKUT Radio 90.3 FM / Frequency News

Ryan Cooke

Pure hell

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Guy Quenneville

The St Pius X school shooting, 50 years later

CBC Ottawa

Savannah Stewart, Justin Khan

Palestine on campus

The Rover

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

Julia-Simone Rutgers, Malak Abas

'Balancing act' or 'disaster'? Winnipeg's transit overhaul, mapped

The Narwhal / Winnipeg Free Press

Team

Y a-t-il de la surenchère dans votre quartier?

Radio-Canada

Team

Risky restaurants

Edmonton Journal / MacEwan University

Rory White, David McKie

Mapping the dark-money oil and gas ads targeting a small Ontario town

Canada's National Observer

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Rob Csernyik, Tara-Michelle Ziniuk, Angela Mullins, Julie Carl, Tobin Ng

This online scam is putting the LGBTQ2S+ global activist community at risk

Xtra

Stephen Maher

Separatism in Canada

Ricochet Media

Taylor West

Muskoka Boat Rentals: Investigation into withheld deposits and alleged fraud

Muskoka411

Nicholas Hune-Brown

Investigating a possible scammer in journalism's AI era

The Local

Charlie Pinkerton, Jessica Smith Cross

Meet the bagman

The Trillium

The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM category are:

Thomas Gerbet, Marianne Dépelteau, Thomas Deshaies

La production de canneberges risque de vider des rivières si elle grossit encore

Radio-Canada

Hiren Mansukhani

Disaster deep below: How Calgary's catastrophic feeder main failure was decades in making

Calgary Herald / Calgary Sun

Alanna Smith

Interference in Alberta's measles response

The Globe and Mail

Jessica Smith Cross

Hands-on care in long-term care

The Trillium

Jean-Thomas Léveillé

Protection du caribou : Le plan qui était à un poil d'aboutir

La Presse

This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Cole Burston

Portfolio

Freelance

Leah Hennel

Portfolio

Freelance

Chris Young

From Moss Park, with love

The Canadian Press

The finalists in the SCOOP category are:

Aidan Chamandy, Charlie Pinkerton, Jessica Smith Cross, Jack Hauen

OPP investigating Skills Development Fund recipient

The Trillium / Village Media

Ethan Cox, Jerome Turner

RCMP formally apologize for violating journalist's rights, commit to changes in wake of explosive oversight report

Ricochet Media

Robert Fife, Marieke Walsh

Trudeau expected to announce exit as party leader before national caucus meeting Wednesday

The Globe and Mail

Bethany Lindsay, Michelle Ghoussoub

UBC clinical trial misconduct

Investigative Journalism Foundation / CBC News

Matt Simmons, Zak Vescera

Canada's spy agency now shares intel with corporations -- thanks to a push from TC Energy

The Narwhal / Investigative Journalism Foundation

The finalists in the SAME-DAY STORY category are:

Démar Grant

Flooding basements

The Hamilton Spectator

Caitlyn Gowriluk, Josh Crabb, Arturo Chang, Tyson Koschik, Randall McKenzie

Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe now has a name: Ashlee Shingoose was Winnipeg serial killer's 1st victim

CBC Manitoba

Angela MacIvor, Aly Thomson, Shaina Luck

RCMP scrutiny of missing N.S. children's mother, stepfather suggests no criminal involvement

CBC Nova Scotia

Jen St. Denis

Who Is Othman Mekhloufi, the far-right poster behind OneBC's strife?

The Tyee

Team

Vancouver's 'darkest day': Inside the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

The Canadian Press

The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Alyshah Hasham

Condo v Church: A story of Toronto on the steps of Sanctuary

Toronto Star

Katharine Lake Berz

The secret that may have saved her life

Toronto Star

Nicole O'Reilly

He beat his stepfather to death -- and was found not criminally responsible

The Hamilton Spectator

Jana Pruden

The matriarchy with muscles

The Globe and Mail

Jennifer Yang

The drastic brain procedure that gave a baby a fighting chance

The Globe and Mail

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Samantha Beattie

The boys of Robert Land

CBC Hamilton

Eve Cable

Aged out and left behind

The Eastern Door

Kathryn Mannie

Toronto cafe ordered to destroy $8K worth of Vegemite by food authority

TorontoToday

Inori Roy

The worm hunters of Southern Ontario

The Local

The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE AWARD category are:

Liam Casey, Jordan Omstead, Chris Katsarov Luna

Inside the Ring of Fire: A tale of two First Nations and a road that could change everything

The Canadian Press

Lindsay Jones, Patrick White

To the last drop

The Globe and Mail

Cloe Logan

Driving the ice road: A journey along a community's disappearing lifeline

Canada's National Observer

Daphne Cameron

Objectif : produire du lait carboneutre

La Presse+

Angela Belleau, Tom Fennario

APTN Investigates: Sacrifice zones

APTN

The finalists in the JANICE JOHNSTON AWARD FOR CRIME AND JUSTICE REPORTING category are:

Tavia Grant

On a cold trail: A suspicious death, police delays and unanswered questions

The Globe and Mail

Avery Haines, Joseph Loiero, Angelo Altomare, Jerry Vienneau, Zak Vescera

W5's Avery Haines Investigates: Cartel Canada

CTV News / Investigative Journalism Foundation

Brendan Kennedy

Crisis behind bars: Ontario's inhumane jail conditions

Toronto Star

Anna Mehler Paperny

Unfree: Behind Canada's incarceration of Indigenous people

Reuters

Jen St. Denis

What really happened to Katica?

The Tyee

The finalists in the GEOFFREY STEVENS AWARD FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT REPORTING category are:

Marcus Bankuti

Election year in Kanesatake

The Eastern Door

Marianne Dépelteau

Fauquier-Strickland

Radio-Canada

Wency Leung

School board coverage

The Local

Josh Lewis

The cost of care: Where PEI's health dollars go

Eastern Graphic

Tyler Olsen, Kristen Holliday

Mayor of chaos: How Kamloops politics became infamous

The Tyee / Castanet

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING category are:

Robert Cribb, Masih Khalatbari, Rachel Parent

'This is the new slavery': Migrant farm workers underpaid, abused and injured

Investigative Journalism Bureau / National Post

Allya Davidson, Scott Anderson, Ionna Roumeliotis, Andrew Culbert, Emmanuel Marchand

Funding the occupation

CBC the fifth estate

Gabrielle Duchaine

Plus d'un an sans sortir dehors

La Presse

Nelisha Vellani, Asha Tomlinson, Katie Pedersen, Dexter McMillan

The sextortion network

CBC Marketplace

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD category are:

Vanna Blacksmith

Portfolio

CBC North Cree Unit

Sav Jonsa

Portfolio

APTN National News

Sis'moqon

Portfolio

CBC Indigenous

Alessia Passafiume

Portfolio

The Canadian Press

Savannah Ridley

Portfolio

The Narwhal

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING category are:

Isaac Phan Nay

A janitor died on the job at SFU. Co-workers want change

The Tyee

Matt Simmons

Out of the shadows: Confronting sexual violence in tree-planting

The Narwhal

Team

Why criminal charges are rare for workplace deaths in Canada

CBC News

Caroline Touzin

Traités comme d'éternels stagiaires

La Presse

Zak Vescera

Temporary foreign worker inspections

The Investigative Journalism Foundation

The finalists in the NATIONAL NEWSMEDIA COUNCIL / CAJ STUDENT JOURNALISM AWARD OF EXCELLENCE category are:

Fernando Bossoes

Using Freedom of Information Act to investigate governance at Humber Polytechnic

Humber ETC / Humber College

Kristen de Jager

Portfolio

The Tyee / UBC

Thuy Anh Nguyen

Rising popularity of K-pop and K-dramas a sign of shifting perceptions of Korean identity and culture

Capital Current / Carleton University

Manoj Subramaniam

Indigenous narratives, sovereignty and narrative sovereignty

The Link / Concordia University

Alica Wang, Andrew Yang

Academic accessibility at uWaterloo: Is the University accommodating to invisible disabilities?

Imprint Publications / University of Waterloo

This award is kindly sponsored by the Fraser MacDougall Journalism Prize Fund.

All awards finalists qualify for special discounted rates for the conference and will be contacted with details on how to obtain this discount.

Tickets for this year's gala are currently available for purchase and seating is limited.

The CAJ thanks all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Brent Jolly, President - [email protected]; Jason Markusoff, Awards committee chair - [email protected]; Elisha Dacey, Awards committee vice-chair - [email protected]; General program inquiries - [email protected]