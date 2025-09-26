CanadaWheels Recognized for 7th Consecutive Year on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies List, Surpassing $100M in Lifetime Sales and 1M+ Wheels & Tires Delivered

Marking its 18th national accolade, CanadaWheels celebrates sustained growth with a major platform upgrade and the successful launch of USAWheels. This 7th recognition on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list comes as the company surpasses $100 million in lifetime sales and 1M+ wheels and tires delivered since inception.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CanadaWheels is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 363 on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies. CanadaWheels earned its spot with verified three-year growth of 65%, making it the only Ottawa-based company to achieve 7 consecutive appearances.

CanadaWheels Recognized for the 7th Consecutive Year on The Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies List (2019–2025) (CNW Group/CanadaWheels Inc)

"Being recognized on this ranking for the 7th year in a row shows our ongoing commitment to innovation and to raising the standard for automotive e-commerce," said Saleh Taebi, Founder & CEO of CanadaWheels and USAWheels. "It speaks to the enduring dedication of our team and the trust of our customers. Our focus has always been to combine innovation with integrity, and this recognition reaffirms our mission to deliver lasting value and a superior experience to drivers across North America."

This recognition follows CanadaWheels' major 2025 platform and technology upgrade, which introduced a fully redesigned shopping experience for wheels, tires, and auto parts. The new platform combines proven technology, trusted service, and a modern user experience. Built on a fully headless architecture with Progressive Web Application (PWA) design, it delivers lightning-fast performance across all devices. At its core is a proprietary vehicle fitment algorithm, refined over a decade, and now enhanced with AI-powered recommendations, ensuring unmatched accuracy, personalization, and compatibility.

What makes CanadaWheels different is its focus on accuracy, convenience, and trust. Drivers can preview styles in real time with the advanced Wheel Visualizer, order mounted & balanced wheel-and-tire packages delivered ready to install, and shop confidently for summer, all-season, and winter tires with extended fitment filters. Combined with AI-powered recommendations, a secure checkout, flexible payment options, and over 5,000 Google reviews with a 4.8★ rating, every purchase is backed by CanadaWheels' proprietary Fitment Accuracy Engine and award-winning customer service.

The upgrade strengthens the company's ability to scale across Canada and the United States, complementing the successful launch of USAWheels.com, which now brings CanadaWheels' award-winning model to American drivers.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative Canadian businesses. To qualify, companies completed an in-depth application and met stringent revenue requirements. A total of 400 companies earned a spot on the 2025 ranking.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "We think it's important to tell their stories to inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About CanadaWheels

Founded in 2012, CanadaWheels is the number one online retailer of automotive wheels, tires, and parts in Canada. Its mission is to revolutionize the automotive online shopping experience by innovating, educating, and bringing transparency to the industry. Proudly bootstrapped and headquartered in Ottawa, CanadaWheels has surpassed $100 million in lifetime sales, delivered over 1 million wheels and tires since inception, and earned 18 national awards, including 7 consecutive appearances (2019–2025) on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list.

Shoppers can reach the team at 1-800-453-4484 or [email protected].

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and influencing policy change through courageous and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in print or digital formats, while Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

