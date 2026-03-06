CANADA-WIDE TALCUM POWDER CLASS ACTION CERTIFIED AGAINST JOHNSON & JOHNSON

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - A Canada-wide talc class action was certified against Johnson & Johnson on March 4, 2026, by Justice Leiper of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

This class action alleges that the Defendants' talc-based Baby Powder products were marketed without adequate warnings about the potential risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer following perineal use. The Plaintiffs seek to recover damages arising from the Defendants' alleged misconduct that spanned decades. The decision also certifies Competition Act and provincial consumer protection legislation claims based on the Defendants' false and misleading representations about the safety of Baby Powder.

This certification decision follows Justice Leiper's earlier June 25, 2025 decision, which found that the pleadings and evidence tendered by the Plaintiffs met four out of the five certification criteria and adjourned the final determination on certification pending developments in a similar British Columbia action. The parties re-attended before Justice Leiper following developments in the British Columbia action in the Fall of 2025, and Justice Leiper has now found that all five certification criteria are met by the Plaintiffs.

The Defendants deny the Plaintiffs' allegations and the Court has not yet ruled on the merits of the class action.

Rochon Genova and Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP, who represent the Plaintiffs and Class Members in this case, welcome this development in the litigation which advances the rights of vulnerable people across Canada.

The Canadian proceedings are advancing alongside talc litigation in the United States, where recent trials have resulted in jury verdicts in favour of plaintiffs.

