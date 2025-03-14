Canada, We Have a Problem: More Than Half of Us Are Struggling to Sleep

New Survey Highlights Widespread Sleep Challenges

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - A recent online survey by Leger, commissioned by Eisai Limited (Canada), reveals alarming statistics about our sleep in Canada. Over half (54%) of Canadians report difficulty falling or staying asleep.1 With Sleep Awareness Day on March 14th, this issue is more important than ever.2

Dr. David Greenberg, a primary care physician with an interest in sleep, stresses the importance of sleep for overall health. "Sleep is not just a luxury - it's essential for physical health, cognitive function, and emotional regulation. Ongoing poor sleep can lead to serious conditions, from high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes to anxiety and depression," he explains.

Trouble sleeping can have several root causes from lifestyle to mental health issues to certain conditions like physical pain, neurological disorders and even menopause.3,4 Although sleep disturbances are associated with many mental and physical health issues, experts point out that sleep issues need to be prioritized to improve long term outcomes.5

As many Canadians who have trouble sleeping search for solutions, the survey found that 51% have tried natural remedies, vitamins, or supplements for better sleep.1 Meanwhile, 31% have turned to prescription medications, and 23% have explored cannabis.1

The survey also revealed that many Canadians still hold erroneous beliefs that don't apply to all prescription sleep aids. Among those who haven't tried them for their sleep troubles, 39% cite concerns about dependency, while 34% are wary of side effects.1

Dr. Greenberg emphasizes the importance of dispelling these misconceptions. "Many people hesitate to try modern prescription sleep medications due to outdated concerns. In reality, there are now available medications that are safe and effective, and unlikely to be habit forming. They can provide individuals with improved sleep when other methods have failed, and particularly when their brain just can't flip the 'off' switch. If you're struggling to sleep and not feeling refreshed in the morning, it's crucial to prioritize your health which includes good sleep. Find the time to speak with your healthcare provider about all available solutions, which may include medication."

The survey also uncovered a concerning trend: 21% of Canadians with sleep problems haven't tried any sleep aids.1 Additionally, 30% of those who haven't tried prescription medications don't think their sleep issues are serious enough to consult a doctor.1 This underscores that Canadians are not recognizing good sleep as a fundamental aspect of health and wellness.

Interestingly, some Canadians are willing to make significant sacrifices for a good night's sleep. One-third (33%) would give up alcohol, and 27% would cut caffeine in exchange for better sleep.1 Only 5% would give up intimate relations.1

Creating a restful sleep environment is key. Tips include keeping bedrooms dark, cool, and quiet, and practicing good sleep hygiene, such as reading or taking a warm bath before bed. If these efforts don't work, it may be time to consult a doctor.

To assist Canadians, a group of sleep experts have developed a consensus document offering guidance for managing sleep issues. As a first step, the experts suggest cognitive behavioural therapy, an approach that works by identifying and changing thoughts and behaviours that prevent a person from sleeping well. The panel also suggests physicians integrate safe and effective prescription sleep medications into sleep treatment plans that may provide benefits over others.

Dr. Greenberg encourages Canadians to take sleep seriously: "We've normalized poor sleep, but it's one of the most important factors in our health. Those who have struggled with poor sleep need to know that achieving good quality sleep is possible, allowing them to wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. I urge anyone struggling with sleep to speak to their doctor and visit sleeponitcanada.ca for helpful resources."

An online survey via Leger's LEO panel, with 1,553 Canadian respondents aged 18+, was completed from January 31 to February 2, 2025. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size yields a margin of error no greater than +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

