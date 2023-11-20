DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Fishing has long been an important source of food and economic opportunity for First Nations, and the Government of Canada continues to work in collaboration with communities to implement the Treaty right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood. The negotiation of interim authorizations that allow community members to harvest fish for sale during the commercial fishing seasons helps create jobs and economic growth in First Nations communities.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier announced that for the third consecutive year, an interim authorization has been issued to Wasoqopa'q (Acadia), Annapolis Valley, Bear River and Glooscap First Nations. This interim authorizations will see community members fishing and selling their catch in pursuit of a moderate livelihood during the commercial seasons in Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 33, 34 and 35, the most profitable LFAs in the country.

Renewing this authorization for a third straight year demonstrates our shared commitment to advance the implementation of Treaty rights while providing for a safe, sustainable, orderly, and prosperous lobster fishery.

Quote

"Reconciliation is a key priority of the Government of Canada, and an important part of that commitment is to uphold First Nations' treaty right to fish. For the past three years, this authorization has allowed First Nations members in the Annapolis Valley, Bear River, Glooscap and Wasoqopa'q to fish for a moderate livelihood during the commercial season. I wish all fish harvesters a harmonious, safe and prosperous fishing season."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Kespukwitk is one of the seven Mi'kmaw districts in Atlantic Canada and Quebec , and corresponds to Southwest Nova Scotia .

and , and corresponds to . DFO has been working with Indigenous communities to further their right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood by reaching understandings that authorize community members to fish under community-developed moderate livelihood fishing plans. Under Moderate Livelihood Understandings, communities identify community members who wish to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood under their community-developed plan and they are designated as authorized harvesters under a licence issued by DFO.

Fishing under this DFO-issued Kespukwitk moderate livelihood authorization can take place during the commercial season in each respective LFA, as follows: LFA 33 dates: November 27, 2023 – May 31, 2024 LFA 34 dates: November 27, 2023 – May 31, 2024 LFA 35 dates: October 12, 2023 – December 31, 2023 and February 29, 2024 – July 31, 2024

These start dates may be subject to slight modifications by DFO, due to poor weather.

Consistent with last year, the overall number of traps currently being authorized is 5,250, which will be fished in a distributed manner across LFAs 33, 34 and 35, with a limit of 1,000 traps in LFA 35. Fishing access reflected is being offset by existing banked licences and traps in these areas that are unfished.

Interfering with lawful fishing and damaging or destroying fishing gear are illegal, causes debris that harms fish and fish habitat, and may result in a fine of up to $100,000 for violations of the Fisheries Act . Any harvesters whose equipment has been destroyed or tampered with should immediately report this incident to their local DFO Conservation and Protection office.

for violations of the . Any harvesters whose equipment has been destroyed or tampered with should immediately report this incident to their local DFO Conservation and Protection office. The interim DFO-issued Kespuktitk Moderate Livelihood authorization will not increase fishing effort in these LFAs, where lobster stocks are in the healthy zone.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region

For further information: Jérémy Collard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]