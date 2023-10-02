Tech of Tomorrow

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The world as we know it is constantly evolving, and the most powerful driver is digital transformation.

At its core, digital transformation isn't about privately held tech start-ups, it's about using the latest technology to do what we already do—but better.

Canada Skills: Coast to Coast Summit logo (CNW Group/Canada Skills)

Canada Skills is a collaboration of industry giants—Microsoft, RBC Future Launch, Sobeys Inc., HCLTech, and Seneca Polytechnic—aiming to propel Canada into the forefront of the digital economy by investing in the nation's future workforce.

Set to take place on Oct. 3, 2023, at Seneca Polytechnic's Newnham Campus, this hybrid event promises an amalgamation of insights and ingenuity. The focus will be on cultivating digital literacy and bolstering real-world technical skills for the next generation.

By bringing together future tech visionaries and current industry pioneers, the panelists will discuss Future-Proofing Your Career in Tech: How to Become an Indispensable Contributor, helping attendees learn what it takes to make yourself irresistible to employers and carve out a secure, rewarding future in tech leadership.

Event Details:

Who: Partners include Microsoft, RBC Future Launch, Sobeys, HCLTech, and Seneca Polytechnic.

What: "Canada Skills: Coast to Coast" - A hybrid summit for the tech trailblazers of tomorrow.

Where: Seneca Polytechnic, Newnham Campus, 1750 Finch Ave E, North York, ON M2J 2X5.

M2J 2X5. When: Oct. 3, 2023 .

For more information or to register, please visit https://events.senecacollege.ca/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=770981

About Canada Skills

Canada Skills is an initiative that believes in the collective power of digital transformation, not limited to just tech startups but in leveraging technology for traditional practices. Through strategic partnerships, it seeks to shape the digital future of Canada by investing in its most promising asset—people.

SOURCE Canada Skills

For further information: Press Contact: Ryan Flanagan, Media & External Relations Specialist, Seneca Polytechnic, 416.764.0996, [email protected]