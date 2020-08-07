Canada Silver Cobalt Appoints Matt Halliday to the Board and Engages Investor Relations Advisor

COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that Matt Halliday, P.Geo., the Company's President & COO has also been appointed to the board of directors. In connection with Matt's appointment to the board, Marc Bamber has resigned as a director of the Company to focus on his other work commitments. We thank Marc for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

The Company has also engaged GRA Enterprises LLC (the "Consultant") to provide investor relations services pursuant to a consulting agreement dated July 24, 2020. Services will include the production and publication of investor bulletins, distribution of investor bulletins to the Consultant's e-mail list, and posts via the Consultant's blogs and social media accounts. In consideration of these services, the Company has paid the Consultant a fee of US$30,000 for a 6-month contract. The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company as at the date hereof but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. The consulting agreement with the Consultant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver-Cobalt District of Northern Ontario. With an important new discovery at Castle East, underground access at the Castle mine, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the nearby town of Cobalt, a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX, and the Beaver and Violet properties, CCW is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

For further information: Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO, 1-416-625-2342; Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 1-416-710-2410

