Canada Silver Cobalt AGM Results

COQUITLAM, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt"), announces that the Annual General Meeting was held today, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved with over 98.38% voting in favour in all categories. Resolutions passed are listed below.

The following individuals were re-elected Directors of the Company: Frank J. Basa , Jacques Monette , Dianne Tookenay , Robert Setter and Matthew Halliday .



McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as Company auditors.



Adoption of the Company's 10% rolling share option plan was ratified and approved.

The Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:

Frank J. Basa: Chief Executive Officer Matthew Halliday: President Ryan Webster: Chief Financial Officer Tina Whyte: Corporate Secretary

Frank J. Basa, Jacques F. Monette and Robert Setter were re-appointed as members of the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle Mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper in the prolific past-producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp in May 2020. A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters were identified. The discovery remains open in all directions (1A and 1B are approximately 800 meters east of the Capitol Mine workings) (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

For further information: Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer, 416-625-2342

