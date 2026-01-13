Canada's Top100 Infrastructure Projects Surge to $343 Billion in Total Investment

Nationwide report highlights a record-breaking $43-billion annual increase, driven by massive investments in nuclear energy and transit expansion.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The 2026 Top100 Projects Report, published by ReNew Canada magazine, reveals that the total value of Canada's largest public infrastructure projects has reached a staggering $343 billion. This represents a record-breaking one-year increase of $43 billion--the largest year-over-year jump in the report's 20-year history.

The primary catalyst for this unprecedented growth is the nuclear energy sector. Nearly $50 billion of the total value is attributed to a pair of major Ontario nuclear initiatives: the Pickering Generating Station Refurbishment and the Darlington New Nuclear Project. Along with refurbishments at Bruce Power and Darlington, nuclear projects now occupy four of the top six spots on the 2026 list.

"The 2026 report marks a historic milestone for Canadian infrastructure," said John Tenpenny, Editor of ReNew Canada. "The massive scale of investment in nuclear energy and the continued dominance of the transit sector demonstrate a national commitment to long-term energy security and sustainable urban mobility."

2026 Report Highlights:

Sector Leaders: The transit sector remains the largest by value, with 25 projects totaling $123 billion. It is followed by buildings (36 projects, $81 billion) and energy (10 projects, $80 billion).

Twelve new projects worth $70 billion joined the list this year, including four energy, four buildings, and four transit projects. Key New Transit Projects: Newcomers include Calgary's relaunched Green Line LRT, Toronto's Yonge-North Subway Extension, and the federal government's Alto High-Speed Rail Network.

Newcomers include Calgary's relaunched Green Line LRT, Toronto's Yonge-North Subway Extension, and the federal government's Alto High-Speed Rail Network. Nuclear Expansion: The federal government recently announced a $2 billion investment in small modular reactors (SMRs) through the Canada Growth Fund, acquiring a 7.5 per cent stake in the Darlington New Nuclear Project.

The Top100 Projects Report is an annual ranking of the largest public sector infrastructure projects currently under development in Canada, ranked by total cost.

Celebrating Infrastructure Excellence

Industry leaders will gather to celebrate these achievements at the annual Top100 Projects Key Players and Owners Dinner on February 24, 2026, at The Carlu in Toronto. A second event will be held in Vancouver on May 12, 2026.

For more information, to view the full list, or to purchase gala tickets, please visit https://www.renewcanada.net/top100-projects-dinner/

About ReNew Canada: Published by Site Media Inc., ReNew Canada is the leading voice of the Canadian infrastructure sector. Since 2005, the annual Top100 Projects Report has provided critical insights into the megaprojects shaping the nation's future.

