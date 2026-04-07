Canada's Top 25 Remediation Projects Report Highlights Biggest Cleanup Initiatives Across the Country

Nationwide report reveals a thriving industry engaged in nuclear waste cleanup, mining remediation and brownfield redevelopment, supported by private and public funds, with a trend toward low-carbon, sustainable remediation approaches.

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The 2026 Top 25 Projects Report, published by Environment Journal, covers projects with a total value of $5.03 billion. While this list serves primarily as a snapshot of top projects, the multi-stakeholder teams, and their price tags, it also provides insight into the complexity and diversity of remediation approaches.

The 2026 Top 25 Projects Report (CNW Group/Environment Journal)

Remediation projects in Canada are supported by the multi-billion-dollar Federal Contaminated Sites Action Plan with a boost from environmental policy and commitment such as the 2030 Nature Strategy.



Cleanup trends in 2026 indicate the integration of digital technologies into environmental workflows, an increasing tendency toward in-situ treatment methods over trucking contaminated waste long distances to landfills, and emerging prominence of Indigenous-led remediation and conservation.



"This inaugural report marks a historic milestone for the Canadian remediation sector," said Connie Vitello, Editor of Environment Journal. "The massive investments and the large number of projects utilizing in-situ approaches and resource recovery indicates a positive development in the industry and sets the stage for new and inclusive nation-building projects across the country, while supporting long-term initiatives to protect nature and conserve natural resources."

2026 Report Highlights:

Radioactive Remediation : The leading project on the list is the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories' Port Hope Area Initiative (#1) in Port Hope and Clarington, Ont., providing long-term management of historic low-level radioactive waste.

: The leading project on the list is the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories' Port Hope Area Initiative (#1) in Port Hope and Clarington, Ont., providing long-term management of historic low-level radioactive waste. Massive Mining Cleanups : From the Giant Mine (#2) in Yellowknife, N.W.T. to Faro Mine (#3) in Faro, Yukon. to Montague Mines (#14) in Halifax, N.S. the cleanup of these legacy sites is going strong in remote towns across the country.

: From the Giant Mine (#2) in Yellowknife, N.W.T. to Faro Mine (#3) in Faro, Yukon. to Montague Mines (#14) in Halifax, N.S. the cleanup of these legacy sites is going strong in remote towns across the country. Brownfield Boom and Bust : Projects such as the MacEwan Campus (#4) in Edmonton, Alta. and the Port Lands (#6) in Toronto, Ont. demonstrate the potential of urban transformations, but economic turmoil has put projects such as Birchley Park (#20) in Toronto, Ont. on pause.

: Projects such as the MacEwan Campus (#4) in Edmonton, Alta. and the Port Lands (#6) in Toronto, Ont. demonstrate the potential of urban transformations, but economic turmoil has put projects such as Birchley Park (#20) in Toronto, Ont. on pause. Decommissioning Defence Sites: The Department of National Defence has embarked on multi-year remediation initiatives, such as in Esquimalt Harbour (#7) in Victoria, B.C. and Coral Harbour in Kivalliq, Nvt.

The Top 25 Remediation Projects Report is a new annual ranking of the largest cleanup projects currently underway in Canada, ranked by total cost of remediation.

Report Distribution at Industry Events

Industry stakeholders will receive the inaugural Top 25 Remediation Projects Report at the Remediation Technology (RemTech) Symposium in Ottawa on April 8 – 10, 2026 and at other industry events throughout the year.

Click here to view the report online.

About Environment Journal: Published by Site Media Inc., Environment Journal is a leading voice of the Canadian environmental industry. This is the inaugural report of the Top 25 Projects, an affiliate of Renew Canada's Top 100 Projects and Water Canada's Top 50 Projects.

www.environmentjournal.ca

SOURCE Environment Journal

Media Contact: Connie Vitello, Editor, Environment Journal, 416-559-6312, [email protected]