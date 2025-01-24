Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet Board of Directors Concludes International Search: Christopher Stowell Named as Next Artistic Director

"As a teenage ballet student in Seattle, I eagerly looked forward to the RWB's visits, a company of vibrant and unique artists with a rich and eclectic repertoire, every performance full of discoveries. I can't believe my good fortune at now taking on the artistic leadership of this Canadian gem," says Stowell. "With 85 years of impact across the globe and a future full of promise, I see the RWB expanding its reach, inspiring, and guiding new generations of dancers and dance enthusiasts, telling new stories, and strengthening its reputation as a welcoming hub of creativity for all."

Stowell is strongly connected to the international and Canadian ballet community. He recently served six years as Associate Artistic Director of the National Ballet of Canada, working closely with Karen Kain.

But the ballet roots run even deeper.

Born to ballet legends, Kent Stowell and Francia Russell, both Artistic Directors themselves, Stowell believes his entire body of work and career has led him to this organization and this role.

"I have been immersed in a pedigreed lineage since my earliest memories and have experienced this art form from many angles: as a dancer, choreographer, teacher and artistic director. Dance has the power to illuminate the human experience in unique ways," says Stowell. "While respecting the institution's 85-year history and the legacy of Artistic Director André Lewis, I see the RWB staking new territory, striving for the next level of quality and reach, and building a future based on creativity and collaboration."

That combination of honouring 85 years of the RWB, while looking to its future, is exactly why Stowell was chosen by the Board of Directors.

"We were so impressed with the calibre of candidates we met during this search, from around the world," says John Osler, Chair, Board of Directors, RWB. "It was evident that Stowell shares RWB's mission of enriching the human experience by teaching, creating, and performing outstanding dance. He also has the same commitment to the values of community, inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that the RWB holds dear. Taking all of that, and adding his tremendous skill and experience, we are excited for him to enhance our reputation and help us build for an innovative future."

André Lewis, C.M., O.M., M.S.M., who has officially been the organization's Artistic Director since 1996, and served in an interim capacity before that, shares the enthusiasm for Stowell's appointment.

"When I announced my retirement two years ago, I was hopeful the Board would appoint someone who understood just how important this role is to the RWB and the communities we live and work in," says Lewis. "I can leave knowing that Stowell acknowledges our deep history and commitment to bringing the joy of dance to our communities and inspiring innovation for future generations of patrons and dancers. I know that I will be able to watch with pride as he shapes the next artistic chapter of the RWB."

Stowell is looking forward to beginning work. In leading the dance company and artistic staff, he will also collaborate with a talented administrative team under Executive Director, Elena Tupyseva.

"I am so grateful to the Board of Directors and André for their steady stewardship of the longest continuously operating ballet company in North America and for putting their trust in me for its next chapter. I look forward to working with Elena, Tara Birtwhistle, and the entire RWB family as we work together to ensure a strong and vital future for this institution," says Stowell. "My husband and I are also looking forward to moving to Winnipeg and becoming part of its vibrant cultural scene."

Tupyseva is eager to welcome Stowell to the team. "I am looking forward to welcoming Christopher to Winnipeg and to the RWB. I too have profound respect for his experience and talent," says Tupyseva. "While I have only been here for just over a year, I believe we both have a role to play in shaping the next generation of this organization, internally and externally as well as administratively and artistically. I look forward to collaborating with him as we take the RWB into its next chapter."

Stowell will begin his tenure in June 2025. He will live and work in Winnipeg.

About Christopher Stowell

Christopher Stowell, the son of Kent Stowell and Francia Russell, was born in New York City and received his training at Pacific Northwest Ballet School and the School of American Ballet.

In 1985, he joined San Francisco Ballet where he danced for 16 years, appearing in theatres throughout the world including the Paris Opéra, New York's Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and Moscow's Bolshoi Theater. As a Principal Dancer, Mr. Stowell performed leading roles in full-length classics and had roles created for him by Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson as well as contemporary choreographers including Mark Morris, William Forsythe, David Bintley and James Kudelka. An established interpreter of the George Balanchine repertoire, Mr. Stowell appeared in almost every Balanchine ballet performed by San Francisco Ballet.

In 2003, Stowell was named the Artistic Director of Oregon Ballet Theatre (OBT), a position he held until 2012. During his tenure Stowell made significant additions to OBT's repertoire, bringing works to Portland from some of the world's most celebrated choreographers, including Fredrick Ashton, George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, William Forsythe, Paul Taylor, Helgi Tomasson, James Kudelka, Christopher Wheeldon and Lar Lubovitch.

Stowell was the Assistant to the Artistic Director of San Francisco Ballet from 2014 to 2015, has served as a juror for international competitions in Lausanne and Beijing as well as a guest repetiteur / teacher with such organizations as Hong Kong Ballet, the Royal Ballet School, Dutch National Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, Guangzhou Ballet, New York City Ballet, among others.

In 2017, Stowell was named the first Associate Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, a position he held until 2022. Working alongside Artistic Director Karen Kain, he supervised the artistic staff, participated in programming and strategic planning and was a member of the DEI task force and Dancers Affinity Group. During his time at NBOC, Stowell staged productions of Paquita, Apollo and Chaconne and co-created Karen Kain's production of Swan Lake. From July to December 2021, Stowell was the Acting Artistic Director.

Mr. Stowell has taught and coached in San Francisco, New York, Japan, China and across Europe. He has created works for San Francisco Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada, The Los Angeles Ballet and Pacific Northwest Ballet as well as the New York City Ballet Choreographic Institute. His ballets are in the repertoire of Carolina Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet, Ballet Idaho, Diablo Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre. Stowell is a representative of the Balanchine Trust and has also staged the works of Mark Morris and Christopher Wheeldon.

About Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) enriches the human experience by teaching, creating and performing outstanding dance. The remarkable story of Gweneth Lloyd and Betty Farrally founding the RWB on the Canadian prairies in 1939 embodies boldness, tenacity, versatility and grit. The RWB holds the distinction of being the longest continuously operating ballet company in North America. The RWB received its 'Royal' designation from Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, the first Royal Charter granted during her reign.

Today, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is a leader known the world over for pushing the boundaries of classical ballet and redefining the future of dance. The RWB inspires artists, moves audiences, and builds connections locally and globally, uniting people through the universal language of dance. By building on our strengths, challenging conventions and igniting passion, the RWB will leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

The RWB's superlative standards keep the Company in demand across North America and beyond. In addition to the company, the RWB is home to the RWB School, consisting of both the Professional Division, our internationally renowned dance education and training centre for aspiring professional dancers and dance teachers, and the Recreational Division, one of Winnipeg's largest dance schools for all ages, levels, and interests.

