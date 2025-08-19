CANADA'S ROSHEL AND SWEDEN'S SWEBOR TO ESTABLISH FIRST DEDICATED BALLISTIC-GRADE STEEL PRODUCTION IN CANADA

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today in Stockholm, Roshel, one of the world's leading manufacturers of advanced armoured vehicles, and Swedish steel producer Swebor, internationally recognized for its expertise in advanced alloyed and ballistic steels, signed a strategic partnership agreement to establish Canada's first facility dedicated to production of ballistic-grade steel.

"We are delighted to be bringing advanced manufacturing in Canada, which will leverage Canadian mined iron ore, and our domestic steel production to produce ballistic steel," stated Roman Shimonov, CEO of Roshel.

"This is an excellent, new collaboration between Sweden and Canada. We are keen to advance bilateral cooperation, such as this project," added Hans Bergman, Chairman of the Board of Swebor.

The signing took place in the presence of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada, underscoring the Government of Canada's strong support for this partnership, which will leverage Swedish expertise and Canadian natural resources and production capacity to address a significant production gap in terms of strategic industrial capability, sovereignty, and national defence readiness.

The project will create high-value, skilled jobs, introduce advanced manufacturing technologies, and provide significant economic benefits to Canada's industrial sector. By establishing a new segment within the steel manufacturing industry, it will foster long-term employment, support supplier networks, and encourage innovation across related industries.

Although other forms of steel manufacturing exist in Canada, this project will be the first fully dedicated to ballistic-grade production. It combines advanced technologies, strict quality standards, and strategic importance for the national defence industrial base. Intellectual property for the new facility will be jointly held by Roshel and Swebor, ensuring shared innovation and long-term collaboration.

Roman Shimonov, CEO of Roshel, said:

This project goes beyond steel – it is about establishing industrial sovereignty. By bringing ballistic steel production to Canada, we are reducing a critical dependency, protecting our supply chain, and laying the groundwork for long-term resilience in the defence and manufacturing sectors. Roshel is actively engaged in several programs within the armoured vehicle industry, including domestic initiatives like the Light Utility Vehicle (LUV) program and Defence Arctic Mobility Enhancement (DAME) program, as well as various international contracts, all of which require substantial volumes of ballistic steel. With this new capability, we will be able to increase Canadian content in our platforms and generate additional value in meeting Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) commitments for our clients.

Hans Bergman, Chairman of the Board of Swebor, said:

Our partnership with Roshel demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation and self-reliance. This facility will not only meet Canada's strategic needs but also exemplify how allied nations can collaborate to enhance their industrial capabilities.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada, said:

This new partnership between Roshel and Swebor to produce ballistic-grade steel showcases Canada's world-renowned capabilities—from mined iron ore to domestic steel production to advanced manufacturing. It's creating good-paying jobs and reinforcing our economic security. At this pivotal moment of global transformation, we're working hand-in-hand with industry and European partners to build a stronger, more resilient economy.

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, secretary of State (Defence Procurement), said:

As Canada looks to reinvigorate our domestic defence industry, this landmark international partnership will allow Canadian steel to be used as a key component in advanced defence manufacturing. By combining Canadian natural resources with Swedish expertise, this initiative will secure our supply chains, create good-paying jobs for Canadians, and drive innovation across the broader defence and industrial sectors.

A Global First for Complete In-House Production

This capability will position Roshel as the first armoured vehicle manufacturer in the world to control the entire production cycle in-house, from the creation of ballistic-grade steel through design and engineering to manufacturing, metal fabrication, final assembly, and delivery. Full ownership of every stage ensures unmatched quality control, rapid production scaling, and complete independence from vulnerable supply chains. In a sector where precision, durability, and timeliness are critical, this vertical integration provides Roshel with a strategic advantage and the agility to respond to urgent operational demands.

Technical Excellence and Market Reach

The facility will be constructed as a state-of-the-art ballistic steel production plant, capable of manufacturing a wide variety of steel grades with different thicknesses, hardness levels, and ballistic resistance properties, including quenched and tempered plates, high-hardness armour steel, and specialised alloys for extreme performance. Production will incorporate advanced heat treatment cycles, precise rolling and forming, and rigorous quality assurance testing in accordance with NATO STANAG and other international standards. Both companies will contribute their technical expertise, proprietary processes, and resources to develop a versatile manufacturing capability that can cater to both domestic and international markets. Output will target not only the defence sector but also key industries such as agriculture, mining, and heavy equipment manufacturing, ensuring broad strategic and commercial impact.

About Roshel

Roshel is a Canadian manufacturer of advanced armoured vehicles, supplying Canada, allied nations, and NATO partners. Its platforms operate in some of the world's most challenging environments, consistently meeting the highest standards of protection and performance.

About Swebor

Swebor is a Swedish manufacturer specializing in high-quality alloyed and ballistic steel, trusted by defence, mining, and agricultural sectors worldwide.

