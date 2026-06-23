CANADA'S ONLY COMMERCIAL OLIVE FARM TO BE SOLD ONLINE AUGUST 12

Olive oil from 74-acre Salt Spring Island property used in high-end restaurants across Canada and beyond

Salt Spring Island is the only place in Canada with a microclimate mild and dry enough to grow olives in a farm-scale operation.





74-acre Salt Spring Island property, known as "The Olive Farm", produces only grown and produced-in-Canada extra virgin olive oil. Retails for $625 per litre and always sells out with a waitlist. Production increasing annually as trees mature.





Owner retiring and selling property in two parcels via a one-hour online escalating tender by CLHbid.com on August 12. Starting bids are $2.19 million CDN per parcel. Sale has interest from buyers in Canada, Colorado, California, and Texas.

SALT SPRING ISLAND, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's only commercial olive oil farm, a 74-acre property on Salt Spring Island, will be selling online via CLHbid.com on August 12 (9:00am Pacific Time), with its current owner hoping the buyer will continue producing the high-quality extra virgin olive oil used in high-end restaurants from coast to coast, and beyond.

Top: Workers harvest olives from some of the 750 olives tree growing on Canada's only commercial olive farm, located on British Columbia's Salt Spring Island. Below: Partial view of the 74-acre property on Salt Spring Island, which will be sold online in two parcels via CLHbid.com on August 12. (CNW Group/CLHbid.com)

After years of research showed the only climate in Canada mild and dry enough to support a commercial olive farm was in Salt Spring Island's Fulford Valley, Sheri Braun and her late husband George Braun, looked for years in numerous locations before settling here, planted olive trees and set up a processing facility. Today, the farm and its 750 trees produce a highly prized extra virgin olive oil used by chefs nationwide that retails for $625 per litre.

Known as "The Olive Farm", the south-facing property is located at the base of Mount Maxwell, five minutes from Fulford Harbour, from which BC Ferries makes eight sailings per day to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal near Victoria on Vancouver Island. Additionally, access can be gained via floatplane in just 15 minutes from Vancouver; and there is also a direct ferry from Vancouver to Long Harbour. Salt Spring Island is the largest and most visited of the Southern Gulf Islands and is renowned for its art scene, organic farms and rugged coastal views.

With Braun heading into retirement, she is selling the property online through a one-hour bidding period on CLHbid.com, a law firm specializing in the sale of farms and ranches, with proven results across Western Canada. The property will be sold in two parcels, each with a starting bid of $2.19 million.

At 36-acres, the first parcel features the olive grove, a creek, waterfall, hay production, a modern shop with equipment to grind and mill the olives, irrigation, a greenhouse and a small home. The second parcel is 38-acres and includes a Tuscan villa-style two-bedroom home with views overlooking the Fulford Valley. Both parcels can be previewed online at CLHbid.com. The sale is already drawing interest from prospective buyers in Canada, Colorado, California, and Texas.

"We're pleased to support Sheri as she looks to turn her dream project over to a new owner," says Roy Carter, CEO of CLHbid.com. "The olive production is increasing annually as the trees mature and the property's plentiful irrigation and unused land provides additional opportunities to scale-up production. The high bidder will also have the option to purchase the farm equipment, the olive mill and malaxing equipment. Given that this sale is offering 74 beautiful green acres in one of the world's most desirable locations, along with one of Canada's most comfortable climates, we expect tremendous interest from across North America from people looking to carry on Sheri and George's impressive legacy and business, and anyone simply looking for a spectacular place to live."

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About CLHbid.com's online bidding platform

CLHbid.com sales typically take place over one to two hours. A minimum starting bid provides a safety net to the owner, as no buyers can bid below that price. As the expiration time nears, if a bid comes in, the expiration time will automatically be extended giving all buyers an opportunity to bid again.

About CLHbid.com

Western Canada-based CLHbid.com is a pioneer in online agricultural land sales with thousands of acres available online. The company was created in 2016 by the law firm CLH Law. CLHbid.com never discloses bidder's names to any party, including the seller. Only the successful buyer's name is ever disclosed to the seller as part of the closing process. CLHbid.com's unique price discovery system, commitment to equal opportunity for bidders, and comprehensive support makes it the ideal choice for buyers and sellers alike.

SOURCE CLHbid.com

Media contact: Trevor Pancoust, [email protected], 778.386.0843