Backed by an Asian Family Office, AIOTF Software launches a high-velocity global roll-up strategy ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's $1 Trillion Investment Summit, kicking off with the landmark acquisition of Manaknight.

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a landmark vote of confidence for Canada's technology landscape, AIOTF Software Inc. (Artificial Intelligence Of The Future) today announced a CAD $100 Million capital commitment from a premier Asian Family Office. The institutional backing positions AIOTF Software as a dominant global consolidation platform designed to acquire, scale, and operationalize next-generation artificial intelligence and software enterprises worldwide.

Marking its aggressive market entry, AIOTF Software simultaneously unveiled its inaugural cornerstone transaction: the full acquisition of Manaknight, a high-velocity AI development studio that will serve as AIOTF's internal operational engine for software automation and rapid deployment across its growing portfolio.

Capitalizing on Canada's $1 Trillion Vision

The $100 million commitment arrives as a direct, powerhouse response to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Canada Investment Summit, a landmark federal initiative co-hosted alongside pension giants CPP Investments (Canada Pension Plan Investments) and PSP Investments (Public Sector Pension Investments). Designed to catalyze $1 trillion in new capital investment over the next five years, the summit targets high-priority sectors like artificial intelligence and deep technology to build a stronger, more resilient economy.

Scheduled for September 14–15, 2026, in Toronto, the summit will gather over 100 of the world's largest institutional allocators and sovereign wealth funds. AIOTF Software steps directly into the spotlight as an immediate, real-world success story of this national economic mandate.

"When Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a clarion call for global institutional capital to unleash Canadian innovation, we knew the time to act was right now," said Ryan Wong, CEO of AIOTF Software. "Canada generates world-renowned AI breakthroughs out of powerhouse institutions like the Vector Institute, AMII, MILA, University of Toronto, University of Alberta, UdeM, and McGill. Yet historically, there's been a massive gap between world-class research and commercial scaling. AIOTF Software exists to solve that gap, permanently."

The "Constellation Software" Engine for the AI Era

Drawing direct inspiration from legendary Canadian tech roll-up pioneers like Constellation Software, AIOTF Software is engineering an agile, highly disciplined buy-and-build platform tailored specifically for artificial intelligence, SaaS, and deep-tech assets.

By absorbing Manaknight as its foundational development arm, AIOTF Software unlocks an immediate unfair advantage: in-house technical prowess capable of modernizing tech stacks, automating enterprise workflows, and driving operating margins upward across every business added to its portfolio.

"Canada's innovation ecosystem is one of the most undervalued, target-rich environments on Earth," stated a spokesperson for the Asian Family Office. "AIOTF Software is the premier institutional vehicle to unlock that hidden value, structure it at scale, and deliver world-class returns. We are proud to partner with Ryan Wong and his team as they build an industry titan."

What's Next: A Surge of Strategic Growth

Today's announcement is only the opening salvo. AIOTF Software is actively accelerating due diligence on a robust, highly curated target pipeline. The company expects to announce additional high-impact acquisitions, executive leadership appointments, and strategic global partnerships leading directly into the September summit in Toronto.

About AIOTF Software

AIOTF Software Inc. (Artificial Intelligence Of The Future) is a Toronto-headquartered technology consolidation platform dedicated to acquiring, scaling, and operationalizing high-potential AI and software companies globally. Built on a disciplined roll-up model, AIOTF unifies fragmented software assets into a resilient, globally competitive power platform.

Website: www.aiotfsoftware.com

About Manaknight

Manaknight is an elite AI development agency and software automation studio specializing in enterprise-grade AI integration, custom Web and mobile applications, and workflow automation for scaling startups and mid-market enterprises.

Website: www.manaknightdigital.com

SOURCE AIOTF Software

Media & Investor Contact: AIOTF Software Inc., Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (647) 783-9173