Canada's newest Walmart Supercentre opens in Edmonton

First new store in Alberta since 2015 represents over $10 million investment

More than 100 new jobs created, plus over 100 trade and construction roles

Hiring for various roles with opportunities for career growth

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada officially opened its new Edmonton Kingsway Walmart Supercentre today – the first new store in Alberta since 2015. The new Supercentre replaces the Edmonton Westmount store with the new addition of a fresh food assortment.

The community can now enjoy a modern, 149,000 sq. ft. store, conveniently located at Edmonton's Kingsway Mall. The new store is more than a third larger than the previous location and has many new features, including Walmart Grocery Pickup and Walmart Grocery Delivery.

Canada's newest Walmart Supercentre will offer a fresh assortment of affordable groceries, including Canadian produce, beef, chicken, pork and seafood, a bakery, an international food section, general merchandise and convenient services at Walmart's everyday low prices.

The Edmonton Kingsway Supercentre represents a more than $10 million investment in the community. In September, Walmart Canada announced $1 billion in infrastructure investments this year, including approximately $330 million to renovate more than 80 stores across Canada. These investments are part of Walmart Canada's aim to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient.

New features and offerings

Expansive international section including Asian, Indian, Middle Eastern, Italian and Portuguese foods, plus a dedicated international frozen food section.

Walmart Grocery Pickup and Walmart Grocery Delivery – download the app here.

Walmart Pharmacy that is eager to offer new and longtime patients expert advice, compassionate help on health-care issues and assistance with products, prescriptions and immunizations, including COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Licensees located inside the store include The UPS Store and Ultracuts. Other services include Walmart Photo Centre, Walmart Wireless and Western Union.

Sustainable features including a transcritical CO2 refrigeration system with rejected energy being reclaimed for building heating systems, advanced building automation system for lighting and HVAC controls, LED lighting and low flow fixtures.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

For more information about the grand opening festivities, visit the store's Facebook page.

Job opportunities

Walmart Canada is proud to be creating jobs in Alberta. The Edmonton Kingsway Supercentre employs approximately 220 associates, including around 120 associates who have transferred from the Westmount store.

More than 100 new jobs are being created with the opening of this new store, plus more than 100 trade and construction jobs. The store is hiring and anyone interested in applying for store positions can visit https://careers.walmart.ca/.

Walmart's investments in Alberta

Proudly serving the province of Alberta since 1994.

since 1994. Home to 61 stores, four distribution centres and more than 16,000 associates.

Invested more than $80 million in Alberta store upgrades over the past two years.

in store upgrades over the past two years. Recently purchased approximately $200 million worth of products from Alberta -based suppliers over a 12-month period.

Strengthening the local community

The Edmonton Kingsway Walmart will be providing charitable support through its community giving program year-round. In 2021, Walmart Canada raised and donated more than $5.4 million for charities in Alberta. To mark today's event, the store will donate to $7,000 to local charities, including Edmonton Gleaners Association, Spruce Avenue School, Avonair Curling Club, Youth Emergency Shelter, Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

Quotes

"We are bringing the best of Walmart Canada to Kingsway Mall," said Derreck Cuschieri, Vice President of Operations for Western Canada, Walmart Canada. "This new location has more space, more products, more services and more options for our customers. Kingsway's close proximity to downtown Edmonton will help more people save money so they can live better. We're proud to be investing for growth in Edmonton while creating jobs for the community."

"This new store is going to be a huge win for our customers," said Store Manager Aisan Khan. "Edmontonians will appreciate the wide assortment of fresh produce available and many international food options to serve this diverse community. The Supercentre is more modern and spacious than the previous location. Our associates are thrilled with the move and we are very excited to serve our valued customers in central Edmonton."

"I'm happy to see the new Walmart Supercentre make its home in Kingsway Mall," said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. "A city centre that's a welcoming place for businesses enables them to contribute to revitalizing our downtown and Edmonton's overall economic success. I'm looking forward to the additional jobs that will be created for Edmontonians through the opening of this new Supercentre."

"We are very excited to welcome Walmart to Kingsway this fall," said Susan Lovie, Director and General Manager of Kingsway Mall. "This Walmart will be a significant addition to the area and opens a new chapter in the development of Kingsway. We are always excited to welcome retailers that help us better serve the needs of our community, and know that Walmart offers the products and convenience that our customers look for. It will greatly add to the best-in-class shopping experience we offer at Kingsway."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

