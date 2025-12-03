Canada's Newest French Cuisine Cooking Series Debuts with Host Cynthia Peters

BROCKVILLE, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - From the South of France to the shores of the 1000 Islands comes The French Country Kitchen, Canada's newest French cuisine cooking show, launching nationwide on Fibe TV1 this Thursday.

Chef Cynthia Peters invites viewers into her European-inspired kitchen, where she brings French cuisine to life with simple and timeless recipes. Filmed on location at the historic Maison Maitland country estate near Brockville, the five-episode series highlights fresh, seasonal dishes--such as French Tomato Tarte, Petits Berry Cakes, and Coq au Vin Blanc--while showcasing the region's farms, producers, and terroir.

For more than 15 years, Cynthia Peters has been hosting cooking classes in Eastern Ontario and abroad, in France, in the Languedoc (Occitanie) region. Her passion for local food and teaching is also highlighted in her cookbooks, The Art of Herbs and My French Cookbook.

"I love sharing these easy, make-ahead recipes that are perfect for everyday and elevated entertaining. It's all about maximizing flavour from simple seasonal ingredients," says Cynthia Peters.

"It has been a great opportunity to work with Bell Fibe TV1 and VIVA Productions to shine a light on the rich diversity of food and culinary businesses in the 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Waterways tourism region," says Ann Weir, Economic Development Manager for the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

The French Country Kitchen begins airing on December 4 on Bell Fibe TV1 and will be available On Demand for Fibe TV subscribers across Canada. Produced by VIVA Productions, the series features five episodes, each pairing a visit to a local producer with a recipe inspired by their fresh, seasonal ingredients. Whether you're an experienced cook or simply a lover of beautiful food, The French Country Kitchen offers a taste of inspiration for every viewer.

SOURCE VIVA Productions

