Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) marks its second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an annual commemoration where we call upon humanity to listen with open ears to the stories of survivors and their families, and to remember those that didn't make it.

The annual Orange Shirt Day opens the door to conversation on all aspects of Residential Schools. It is an opportunity to create meaningful discussion about the effects of Residential Schools and the legacy they have left behind.

The orange T-shirt design by Robin Paul includes symbols for all Indigenous people in Canada, surrounded by a wreath of sweetgrass. (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council of Ontario)

A discussion all Canadians can tune into and create bridges with each other for reconciliation. A day for survivors to be reaffirmed that they matter, and so do those that have been affected.

"Truth and Reconciliation is now part of our everyday life and we need to ensure it remains a part of the collective consciousness of our nation." said Jason Rowe, UBC Canadian District Vice-President.

The MRCO is honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by providing Orange Shirts to our staff and Membership to wear on construction projects and attend organized events across Ontario.

The shirts feature artwork by Robin Paul, a Mi'kmaw artist from Oromocto First Nation. Paul's design represents all Indigenous people across North America with symbols for First Nations, Inuit and Métis. "Surrounding that is a braid of sweetgrass, which is one of our traditional medicines, wrapping around the child as a way of healing and prayer," she said.

For every MRCO shirt produced, a donation has been made to the Orange Shirt Society and Artist.

In addition to this, the UBC Canadian District will be bringing together all UBC Staff to further explore the role we all play, and what actions we can take as an organization to increase meaningful reconciliation and opportunities for indigenous peoples.

"The UBC is committed to continue working with our partners, Indigenous and community leaders to build pathways for success through education, experience, and knowledge." said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an opportunity for Canadians to come together in the spirit of reconciliation and hope for generations of children to come and we encourage everyone to participate in events across Canada.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

SOURCE Millwright Regional Council of Ontario