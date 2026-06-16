Canada's mental health indicators appear stable, but new national data point to deeper pressure

More than half of Canadians who accessed mental health support say they left care earlier than planned or needed

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - More than half of Canadians who accessed mental health support say they left care earlier than planned or needed, with higher rates among people reporting severe anxiety or severe depression symptoms, according to new research from Mental Health Research Canada.

The latest quarterly report, entitled Understanding the Mental Health of Canadians, shows a complex national mental health picture: while many indicators appear stable, early signs from anxiety and resilience indicators point to added strain, and many Canadians continue to face sustained pressure in how they manage stress, seek support and stay connected.

"The topline numbers do not tell the whole story," said Akela Peoples, MHRC's chief executive officer. "Access to mental health support is essential, but access alone is not enough. People need support that feels practical, trusted and useful enough to continue. When more than half of those who access care leave earlier than they should, it raises important questions about whether people are getting the kind of support that works for them."

Stability is not recovery

The data show that Canada's mental health picture is about more than rates of anxiety and depression. Many Canadians remain under sustained pressure in how they manage stress, use support and stay connected. While self-rated high anxiety and depression remain stable, at 11 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, other indicators suggest pressure is building. Signs of moderate or severe anxiety increased to 18 per cent, up from 15 per cent in the previous survey wave. Canadians' ability to "manage and bounce back" also declined, with 62 per cent rating their resilience as excellent or good, down from 66 per cent.

Using screens to cope

Screen habits are also emerging as a practical indicator of mental health strain, particularly among youth. Spending four or more hours per day scrolling social media, watching entertainment or playing video games is associated with poorer mental health indicators. Canadians in this group are about twice as likely to report severe anxiety symptoms and depression symptoms compared with those spending under four hours per day.

Among youth aged 16–24, screen use is often linked to coping. Nearly two-thirds of young women say they scroll or watch videos to cope with stress or heavy emotions, while 42 per cent of young men say they use video games this way.

"The screen findings are not about blaming technology," said Michael Cooper, vice-president, Data & Partnerships at MHRC. "They show that when screen use is passive, frequent or extends beyond what people intended, it can be an important marker of mental health strain, especially among young people."

The report also points to the role of connection and belonging in how people cope and manage stress. Four in five Canadians find turning to friends or a partner helpful when dealing with stress or mental health concerns. At the community level, 48 per cent of Canadians describe their sense of belonging to their local community as strong, while 41 per cent describe it as weak.

Additional findings include:

Eating-related behaviours and preoccupations are an area to monitor, with one in 10 Canadians reporting indicators that place them at risk for an eating disorder, rising to 19 per cent among young women aged 16 to 24.

Mental health is also affecting work: among employed Canadians whose mental health affects their ability to function, 34 per cent say their work is highly disrupted, up from 30 per cent in the previous survey wave.

Financial pressure remains a mental health concern, with 45 per cent of Canadians saying the cost of living is negatively affecting their mental health and 36 per cent citing concerns about paying household bills.

Signs of alcohol and cannabis dependence remain relatively stable nationally, but they are strongly associated with other mental health indicators.

Regionally, Quebec reports the lowest high anxiety and depression levels, while the Prairies, defined in this report as Manitoba/Saskatchewan, report the highest level of self-reported anxiety among participants.

About the study

The findings are based on an online survey of 4,044 adult Canadians conducted from April 29 to May 13, 2026, as part of Mental Health Research Canada's national population polling initiative, conducted in partnership with Pollara Strategic Insights. National results were weighted by gender, age and region to ensure the sample is representative of the Canadian adult population. The national margin of error is ±1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The report is part of MHRC's ongoing national population polling initiative, which has tracked the mental health of Canadians since April 2020. Read the full report here.

About Mental Health Research Canada

As an independent national charity, we work hard to enable a future where mental health in Canada is transformed using evidence, data and stakeholder engagement. We are dedicated to turning mental health research into real-world solutions. We unite researchers, communities, and people with lived experience to bridge gaps in care through national population polling, rapid data reporting, and partnerships that inform policy to improve outcomes. We also invest in the next generation of researchers through fellowships and studentships and foster collaborations between academia and communities to drive innovation. Upstream investments drive downstream solutions -- because without research, it's just guesswork. Learn more at mhrc.ca

SOURCE Mental Health Research Canada

Media contact: Andrew Ross, Director, National Communications, Mental Health Research Canada, Tel: 514 773-8755, [email protected]