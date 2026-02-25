Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends reveals class of 2026

Five Canadian marketing heroes recognized for life-time achievements

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends, one of Canada's most respected and renowned industry awards, is proud to announce this year's inductees.

Canada's newest Marketing Legends are:

Canada's newest Marketing Legends (CNW Group/AMA Toronto)

The Marketer-on-the-Rise award, part of the Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends program, goes to Anita Ezediunor, director, CRM/email marketing, Canada Goose.

"These marketers represent exceptional Canadian talent -- each of them has influenced and elevated our industry at home and abroad," says Max Rakov , president of AMA Toronto, the association that runs the awards program. "Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends is proudly honouring their careers to supply inspiration, share wisdom, and help empower new leadership and business growth in our marketing community."

The award winners will be honoured on May 28 at a gala event .

The inductees were chosen by a selection committee made up of a distinguished, diverse group of marketing experts chaired by David Pullara, a marketing consultant, Schulich School of Business marketing instructor, and member of AMA Toronto's Advisory Council.

Balmoral Multicultural Marketing is the 2026 title sponsor of Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends. The program's official media partner is Globe Media Group.

About Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends

Since 2004, Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends annually honours inspirational Canadian leaders who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of excellence in the field of marketing. The award, created to spotlight the stories, people and brands behind Canada's greatest marketing successes, recognizes a noteworthy body of work and a life-time of achievements and leadership, including contributions that have made our community a better place. Nominations for induction are held annually.

About AMA Toronto

AMA Toronto is a community of volunteer marketers who have been empowering leadership and business growth for nearly 80 years in Canada. The AMA, with more than 30,000 members and 70 chapters across North America, is the largest not-for-profit marketing association in the world serving organizations and individuals who practice, teach and study marketing.

SOURCE AMA Toronto

For further information or interviews please contact: Robert MacLean, VP, Public Relations, AMA Toronto, [email protected], (416) 817-4259