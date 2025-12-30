Canada's Largest Cold Plunge Returns to Woodbine Beach on New Year's Day

RECORD BREAKER: A Community Plunge in Support of Youth Mental Health

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - On Thursday, January 1, 2026, thousands of Torontonians will come together at Woodbine Beach to kick off the new year with purpose, resilience and community at RECORD BREAKER, a free, donation-based community cold plunge in support of youth mental health.

Led by Unbounded, in collaboration with Dryrobe, Therme Canada, and Toronto's top wellness brands, RECORD BREAKER unites Toronto in one of the biggest wellness moments of the year. Combining cold therapy, breathwork, movement and community to deliver an unforgettable New Year's Day experience, all in support of Jack.org, Canada's leading youth mental health charity.

Guided by world-class cold exposure facilitators, participants will be invited to safely plunge into Lake Ontario as part of a scientifically supported practice shown to reduce stress, improve mood, boost immune response, increase alertness and build mental resilience. Whether it's your first plunge or you're a seasoned cold-therapy veteran, RECORD BREAKER is designed to meet participants where they are, challenging comfort zones while fostering collective strength.

RECORD BREAKER is about more than cold exposure," says Nick McNaught, Co-Founder of Unbounded. "It's about community, shared courage and starting the year grounded in resilience, all while supporting youth mental health on a national level."

Alongside Unbounded, sponsors Dryrobe and Therme Canada lead wellness partners City Shred, Impact Kitchen, Othership, RCVRI, NuLove, each contributing to the event's inclusive, high-energy atmosphere.

Cold water exposure has been widely studied for its mental and physiological benefits. Research shows that cold exposure can help regulate the nervous system, reduce anxiety responses, improve focus, increase white blood cell production and strengthen willpower through controlled stress adaptation.

Participation in RECORD BREAKER is free, with optional donations collected in support of Jack.org and youth mental health initiatives across Canada. Spectators are also encouraged to attend, cheer on participants and be part of the celebration.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: RECORD BREAKER | Community Cold Plunge

WHEN: Thursday, January1, 2026 | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (suggested arrival by 12:45 PM)

EVENT FLOW:

1:00PM-1:10PM: Welcome & Intro

1:10PM-1:20PM: Breath & Movement

1:20PM-1:30PM: Collective Cold Plunge

1:30PM-1:40PM: Warm Up & Move

1:40PM-2:00PM: Social & Celebrate

WHERE: Woodbine Beach,1675 Lake Shore Blvd E, Toronto, ON

COST: Free / Donation-based in support of Jack.org

REGISTER https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/record-breaker-cold-plunge-2026-tickets-1976535006411

WHO:

Organizer:

Unbounded - Global leaders in nervous system regulation, leading workshops, retreats, wellness socials and community events.

Partners:

Dryrobe - The world's first outdoor change robe, enhancing participation in life's extraordinary moments.

Therme Canada - An all-season wellbeing and entertainment destination with something for everyone.

ARRIVAL & PARKING

Participants are asked to arrive on time to ensure smooth programming and safe station setup. Event flags and team members will be on site to assist with placement and flow. Public parking is available north of the event location.

WHAT TO BRING

Outdoor Mat

Warm Beverage

Loose Warm Layers

2 Towels (1 to stand on, 1 to change)

Recommended: water shoes/footwear

Sense of courage and community

