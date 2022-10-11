Canada's iconic radio host Bob McCown joins BetRivers as a brand ambassador and podcast host

- McCown is the newest sports personality to join BetRivers' growing team of brand ambassadors -

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago-based online gaming and betting company, announced today the signing of sports talk radio legend Bob McCown to the BetRivers brand ambassador team. The partnership includes a multi-year deal to represent the brand through various commercials and to create exclusive content for the BetRivers Network.

McCown's legendary career spans more than three decades and includes hosting and anchoring some of Canada's favourite sports shows, such as SportsLine, TSN's The Business of Sports and Sportsnet 590 The Fan's Prime Time Sports. McCown is currently the host of his own podcast - The Bob McCown Show featuring John Shannon, which broadcasts daily across the Sirius XM satellite radio network.

As part of the partnership, The Bob McCown Podcast will air across the BetRivers Network. McCown will also appear at various meet and greet events with audiences across the country, along with podcast co-host John Shannon. Additionally, McCown will be featured in upcoming BetRivers ad campaigns and commercials across Ontario.

"If there's one thing I've learned through my career, it's that sports fans want to go beyond surface level game calls and get into what's really driving their favorite players," said McCown. "I'm thrilled to team up with an industry leader like BetRivers and work with them on delivering the insights and stories Canadians really want to hear."

McCown joins the BetRivers brand ambassador team of Canadian sports broadcasting personalities, which include Dan O'Toole and Natasha Staniszewski.

"We've been hard at work since our entry into the Ontario market to build a best-in-class team of brand ambassadors," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.ca . "Bob's unmistakable voice and brand of top-tier commentary are instantly recognizable to any Canadian sports fan, and we're incredibly lucky to have him join our growing roster of sports personalities."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

